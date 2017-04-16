Roberto Firmino's header was enough to earn Liverpool a 1-0 win at West Brom and keep their top-four challenge on track.

The Brazilian nodded in a first-half winner to settle an unremarkable game and extend the Reds' unbeaten Premier League run to seven matches.

Jurgen Klopp's side climbed over Manchester City into third, having played a game more, to strengthen their claim on a Champions League qualification spot.

Firmino settled a poor match of few clear chances at the Hawthorns, although Nacer Chadli and James Milner wasted fine openings.

Albion have now taken just four points - against Manchester United and Arsenal - from their last seven games as their bid to break 50 points for the first time in the Premier League falters.

