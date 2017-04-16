  1. Sport
West Brom vs Liverpool player ratings: Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can impress as Reds see off the Baggies

A player-by-player look at the two teams

  • 1/22 Ben Foster - 6 out of 10

    Caught out of possession for the Liverpool goal. Largely reliable for the rest of the game. Showed his audacity in stoppage time by heading forward as West Brom chased an equaliser.

  • 2/22 Craig Dawson - 6 out of 10

    Solid all-rounded defensive display.

  • 3/22 Gareth McAuley - 6

    Held his shape well alongside Evans but struggled at times to keep Firmino under wraps.

  • 4/22 Jonny Evans - 5

    Guilty of a number of reckless fouls that heaped unnecessary pressure on his own side.

  • 5/22 Chris Brunt - 6

    His foul on Origi handed Liverpool the free-kick from which Firmino scored. A foolish and reckless decision which tainted an overwise solid performance.

  • 6/22 Jake Livermore - 6

    Another West Brom player who was a bit too liberal in his challenges.

  • 7/22 Claudio Yacob - 5

    Drifted in and out of the game. Resilient and stubborn though.

  • 8/22 Darren Fletcher - 6

    Never stopped running to his credit but was unable to properly influence the game.

  • 9/22 Matt Phillips - 6

    A nuisance early on but faded away.

  • 10/22 Hal Robson-Kanu - 6

    Did his best to keep the Liverpool defence on their toes with his running and movement. Missed a huge opportunity to equalise late on in the game though. Not clinal enough.

  • 11/22 Nacer Chadli - 5

    Started brightly with a number of testing deliveries into the box but drifted out of the game as it wore on. Missed an absolute sitter from three yards out in the first half.

  • 12/22 Simon Mignolet - 7

    A relatively quiet game for him. Asserted himself well under West Brom's set-piece balls. Called upon 10 minutes before the final whistle to deny West Brom an equaliser with fantastic one-on-one save.

  • 13/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 6

    Got well forward and proved to be a nuisance for the home side defence.

  • 14/22 Dejan Lovren - 6

    Not his most rounded of performances. A number of sloppy passes let him down throughout the game.

  • 15/22 Joel Matip - 7

    Had the chance to double Liverpool's lead with a close-range headed but fluffed his lines. Enjoyed his battles at the back with Hobson-kanu.

  • 16/22 James Milner - 6

    Deliveries were very hit and miss today. Grew into the game though.

  • 17/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6

    Stuck to the basics as he kept Liverpool's midfield ticking over.

  • 18/22 Lucas - 6

    Saw plenty of the ball and although a number of mistakes let him down on occasion, it was a solid afternoon of football for him.

  • 19/22 Emre Can - 8

    Industrious and aggressive all game long. Fought hard in his battles and played a crucial role in breaking up play.

  • 20/22 Firmino - 7

    Took his goal well, demonstrating his abiltiy to read the game. Kept the West Brom defence busy all game.

  • 21/22 Divock Origi - 7

    Threatened with his weaving runs and won his side a number of free-kicks in dangerous areas. Quiet first half but proved to be a valuable asset.

  • 22/22 Philippe Coutinho - 8

    The main thrust and drive of Liverpool's forward game. Created a number of chances for his team-mates and dazzled himself with his quick feet.

Coutinho in action for Liverpool

Roberto Firmino's header was enough to earn Liverpool a 1-0 win at West Brom and keep their top-four challenge on track.

The Brazilian nodded in a first-half winner to settle an unremarkable game and extend the Reds' unbeaten Premier League run to seven matches.

Jurgen Klopp's side climbed over Manchester City into third, having played a game more, to strengthen their claim on a Champions League qualification spot.

Firmino settled a poor match of few clear chances at the Hawthorns, although Nacer Chadli and James Milner wasted fine openings.

Albion have now taken just four points - against Manchester United and Arsenal - from their last seven games as their bid to break 50 points for the first time in the Premier League falters.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings

