Gareth McAuley's injury-time equaliser denies West Ham all three points

It was one of those days when east London believed that fortune was hiding from West Ham. Controversy abounded for the Match of the Day analysts to dwell on, the home crowd, manager and staff convinced that they had much the worst of them.

Sofiane Feghouli's disallowed goal in the first 20 minutes was the most hotly debated. He compensated by knocking in the equaliser later on and then setting up Manuel Lanzini to score but a seventh win in ten games was denied in added time when Gareth McAulely got a final touch on Jonny Evans' header to level the score.

West Ham's second-half dominance meant they would have deserved another victory and now they remain five points behind Albion, who will be in their sights from now on. But can either side reach any higher?

Since beating the Londoners 4-2 in mid-September (leading 4-0 after an hour) Albion's over-achievers have only lost to the top six – all of them. So while remaining in eighth place would be an impressive effort by Tony Pulis and his squad, they can hardly expect to soar any higher. Indeed, both teams may feel there is a glass ceiling not far above them; in 15 games against those big six clubs, neither of them have not won once, taking only three points out of 45.

Nacer Chadli celebrates after handing his side the lead ( Getty )

Here, West Ham had to do without Andy Carroll, justified winner of Goal of the Month for his spectacular effort against Crystal Palace, who had hoped to be performing in front of Gareth Southgate. Instead the England manager found himself watching Michail Antonio at centre forward; a player who for all his virtues, recognised with an international call-up last September, is best deployed running at opponents down the flank. His natural tendency to drift out there often meant there was a hole in the middle that remained unfilled.

More encouraging was the contribution of Robert Snodgrass, signed from Hull City with some of the Dmitri Payet receipts. His set-pieces were a threat even if some landed where the home side (and Southgate) would have wanted Carroll to be.

The controversies began early. In the sixth minute the home side thought Sofiane Feghouli had been fouled by Chris Brunt's challenge, but James Morrison was allowed to feed Chadli, who slipped the ball through the legs of first Cheikhou Kouyate and then goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Within ten more minutes Snodgrass's free-kick, untouched by human head, was curling inside the left hand post before Ben Foster turned it for a corner; and Matt Phillips headed down for Salomon Rondon to flash a shot against the bar.

Matt Phillips of West Brom clears the ball from his line at the London Stadium ( Getty )

Much debate and London fury then followed the disallowed goal. Feghouli diverted in Manuel Lanzini's shot with injured defender Gareth McAuley lying on the floor, but it appeared to be Antonio, standing next to the goalkeeper, who was ruled to be offside, interfering with play.

Add the frustration of seeing Antonio's jab blocked on the line by Phillips, and then penalty appeals rejected when Snodgrass went down as Jake Livermore laid a hand on him, and it was understandable that half-time arrived with referee Michael Oliver booed off and manager Slaven Bilic waiting to have a word or three with him at he tunnel entrance.

Having reached the dressing-room, huffing or not, Bilic changed personnel and formation by bringing on Jonathan Calleri for Aaron Cresswell and changing to three at the back.

Sofiane Feghouli equalised for the home side ( Getty )

The additional pressure further forward was rewarded in the 62nd minute. Lanzini made sufficent room for a fierce rising drive that Foster diverted onto the bar only to see Feghouli react faster than any Albion player and knock in the rebound.

The little Argentine, taking on Payet's mantle, appeared to have won the game by taking Feghouli's pass and beating Foster from 20 yards, only for Evans and McAuley to deny him and the home side right at the finish.

Bilic was so furious that he was sent on the long walk to the stand for kicking a television microphone.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell (Calleri, 46); Noble, Obiang; Feghouli (Collins, 89), Snodgrass (Fernandes, 86), Lanzini; Antonio.

West Brom (4-2-3-1): Foster; Nyom, Dawson, McAuley, Brun;, Fletcher, Livermore; Phillips (Robson-Kanu, 67), Morrison (Yacob, 78), Chadli (Evans, 52); Rondon.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)