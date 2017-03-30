West Ham’s London derby with Tottenham has been moved to a Friday night, with a heavy police presence expected over fears rival fans will clash.

The game will now take place on Friday 5th May and is likely to attract extra security at the London Stadium given the crowd trouble there in derbies earlier in the season.

Chelsea and West Ham fans clashed during October of last year when the Hammers knocked the Blues out of the EFL Cup on a Wednesday night game.

West Ham's new home - in pictures







10 show all West Ham's new home - in pictures

















1/10 New Olympic Stadium roof The installation of a brand new cantilever roof at the Olympic Stadium will maintain the old Upton Park atmosphere, West Ham claim. Getty

2/10 Slaven Bilic's seat West Ham's coaching staff also have new seats in the dug-out, although they are further away from the pitch than they are used to. Getty

3/10 Expansive tunnel One of the trademark features of Upton Park was the tight, enclosed tunnel. That's the case no longer in Stratford. Getty

4/10 Media facilities in progress As work continues on West Ham's new home, the media facilities have been left until last... Getty

5/10 Store open for business Unsurprisingly, one of the first areas to open to the public was the new 'Stadium Store'. Getty

6/10 Luxury VIP areas West Ham will be able to boast some of the best VIP access in the Premier League next season. Getty

7/10 Large screen in place The 60,000 supporters set to fill the Olympic Stadium every fortnight will be able to re-live the action on this enormous screen. Getty

8/10 History remembered Former greats like Bobby Moore adorn the walls in all areas, outside and inside, at the new ground. Getty

9/10 First training session Bilic's boys got their first chance to train on the pitch ahead of the Europa League qualifier against Domzale. Getty

10/10 Ready to move in The stadium was completed on time and on budget, although the latter is best left for another day... Getty

Seven supporters were arrested after fighting broke out in the stands while others were banned for abusive language and throwing missiles.

It was the most severe case of fan violence West Ham experienced at their new home with trouble also against Middlesbrough and Watford as supporters adjusted to their new surroundings.

That sort of trouble has not been seen since but there are fears that it could return for the Friday night game with Spurs – notoriously a volatile fixture anyway.

It will be the first Friday night game at the London Stadium with the game being moved for TV, despite Sky Sports’ poor viewing figures for the time slot so far this season.

May Premier League fixtures moved for TV:

Mon 1: Watford v Liverpool (8pm)

Fri 5: West Ham v Tottenham (8pm)

Sat 6: Manchester City v Crystal Palace (12.30pm)

Sun 7: Liverpool v Southampton (1.30pm)

Sun 7: Arsenal v Manchester United (4pm)

Mon 8: Chelsea v Middlesbrough (8pm)