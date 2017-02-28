West Ham's London Stadium home has been included on the 10-strong shortlist for Stadium of the Year.

The Irons moved from Upton Park into the converted 2012 Olympic Stadium for the start of the 2016/2017 season.

However, there were initial problems over seating allocation and also crowd disturbances during some Premier League fixtures, including when Watford and Middlesbrough visited, as well as trouble during a high-profile EFL Cup tie against London rivals Chelsea in October.

Late last year, London Mayor Sadiq Khan ordered an investigation into the £51million rise to some £323m in tax-payers' money being used to make the stadium a 60,000-seat multi-purpose venue following the Olympics, while the chairman of the London Legacy Development Corporation David Edmonds resigned.

The move to the London Stadium hasn't proven universally popular (Getty)



Despite the issues, the London Stadium, where West Ham hold a 99-year lease, has been heralded by an international panel of architects as one of the leading new stadia from around the world to have opened in the past 12 months.

Others on the 2016 shortlist include Besiktas' new Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Udinese's Dacia Arena and the Hard Rock Stadium, which is home to NFL franchise Miami Dolphins.

Every nominated venue is ranked in three categories - visual impact, relation with surroundings and innovation, with the winner announced on March 6. The public are also able to vote for their favourite via competition hosts StadiumDB.com.