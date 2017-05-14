  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

West Ham vs Liverpool player ratings: Philippe Coutinho shines as Reds thump woeful Hammers

A player-by-player look at the two teams

West Ham vs Liverpool player ratings

  • 1/22 Adrian – 4 out of 10

    Adrian made a handful of important saves, but this is outweighed by the four strikes that ended up in the net.

  • 2/22 Jose Fonte – 6 out of 10

    Held his position well at the back and made a number of vital challenges. A very reliable element to the West Ham defence.

  • 3/22 Winston Reid – 6 out of 10

    The defender was strong in the air and managed to clear the danger from several set pieces. However, his lack of pace let him down today.

  • 4/22 James Collins – 5 out of 10

    Collins failed to keep up with the energetic and skilful Liverpool forwards at times. Completely switched off for Liverpool’s third. Poor defensive display.

  • 5/22 Sam Byram – 6 out of 10

    Was encouraging to see Byram press up the field – had a golden opportunity in the opening stages.

  • 6/22 Edimilson Fernades – 4 out of 10

    Showed very little going forward and made a number of clumsy challenges.

  • 7/22 Havard Nordtveit – 5 out of 10

    His lofted long balls proved problematic today for Liverpool – but he needs to see more of the ball.

  • 8/22 Aaron Cresswell – 6 out of 10

    Cresswell looked dangerous when running at the Liverpool defenders on the left – at times he made Clyne look substandard.

  • 9/22 Andre Ayew – 3 out of 10

    Missed an opportunity to level the scoring from two-yards out, in front of an open goal. Dreadful stuff.

  • 10/22 Manuel Lanzini – 7 out of 10

    Lanzini was the Hammer’s best player today. He was confident, clever in possession and caused problems when he was moving forward with the ball.

  • 11/22 Jonathan Calleri – 4 out of 10

    It was a very quiet display by Calleri – he failed to provide the attacking outlet that the Hammers desired.

  • 12/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10

    It was a relatively easy day at the office for Mignolet, due to the lack of West Ham's attacking moves.

  • 13/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10

    Was diving into challenges relentlessly – needs to stay on his feet more. Nonetheless, he looked solid pressing forward.

  • 14/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10

    Showed his aptitude in the air – he rattled the crossbar with a tremendous headed effort. Defended well throughout.

  • 15/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10

    A textbook display from Lovren today – he defended well, held the line well at the back and made a number of key interceptions.

  • 16/22 James Milner – 4 out of 10

    Aside from a few shots that flew way wide, Milner made a very little impact on today’s fixture.

  • 17/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10

    A quiet display by Can today – his main input was giving away a number of unnecessary fouls.

  • 18/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10

    His effort that rattled the woodwork created Coutinho’s goal. Aside from that, an impressive display.

  • 19/22 Philippe Coutinho – 9 out of 10

    He scored two and assisted the opener with a sublime through ball. An all-round remarkable performance in his new, deeper position.

  • 20/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10

    Lallana looked the most threatening when he was picking up the ball and charging into the final third.

  • 21/22 Daniel Sturridge – 7 out of 10

    Sturridge opened the scoring today with a clinical finish after skipping past Adrian.

  • 22/22 Divock Origi – 7 out of 10

    Scored the fourth for Liverpool, which capped off a positive display. Would be encouraging to see him shoot more, because he certainly has the ability.

Philippe Coutinho kept Liverpool's Champions League challenge in their own hands by destroying West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Brazilian master provided a moment of magic to set up Daniel Sturridge for the first-half opener, and then scored two sensational solo goals after the break.

Divock Origi put the seal on a 4-0 victory as the Reds emphatically ensured a win over relegated Middlesbrough on the final day will take them back to Europe's elite next season.

Liverpool travelled to the capital knowing any slip-up could let Arsenal take the initiative in the race for a top-four finish, and faced a West Ham team who had dashed Tottenham's lofty ambitions just nine days earlier.

But Jurgen Klopp's men cruised past their opponents and now turn their attention to Middlesbrough next week.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

