West Ham United are trying to create new memories for themselves at the London Stadium and here they made one that will stay with them forever: killing Tottenham’s title challenge. West Ham overwhelmed Spurs with energy here, deservedly winning 1-0. The defeated looks of the Spurs players at the end said everything about their chances of finishing top now.

The gap between Spurs and Chelsea is still four points but if Chelsea beat Middlesbrough on Monday, as they surely will, it will be back up to seven. With just three games left. Spurs will almost need snookers.

Five days ago Spurs blew Arsenal away but here, for the first time in months, they looked to have run out of steam. There was no energy in their pressing, no zip in their passing and they were unusually error prone at the back. This is the best defence in the country but they did not look that way here. They were always open on the break, more open than they have been in years, and West Ham could always get in behind. If they had a better striker than Jonathan Calleri they would have won by more.

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings







23 show all West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings











































1/23 Player ratings from the London Stadium We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/23 Adrian - 7 out of 10 Made a superb point-blank save to deny Harry Kane in the first-half. Getty Images

3/23 Jose Fonte - 6 out of 10 A good performance and made two important interceptions as Spurs looked to pass their way through West Ham's backline. Getty Images

4/23 Winston Reid - 7 out of 10 A solid performance from West Ham's skippers who did a lot of the ugly work at the back. Led the way in the number of clearances made. Getty Images

5/23 James Collins - 6 out of 10 Spurs looked to isolate Collins on their breaks forward but, sitting in a three-man midfield, the Welshman turned in a positive display. Getty Images

6/23 Sam Byram - 6 out of 10 Didn't have an awful lot to do, but what he did he did well. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Cheikhou Kouyate - 6 out of 10 Made a number of crunching tackles in the middle of the park. But his tendency to concede needless fouls is frustrating to watch. West Ham United via Getty Images

8/23 Mark Noble - 6 out of 10 A hard-woking display, although made a brainless challenge on Eric Dier in the first-half for which he was rightly booked. Getty Images

9/23 Aaron Cresswell - 6 out of 10 For such a talented player he simply wasn't able to get forward and join in the attack enough. Did his job well at the back, though. Getty Images

10/23 Andre Ayew - 6 out of 10 Didn't see an awful lot of the ball playing just off the shoulder of Calleri, but very tidy with the ball at his feet when he did find himself in possession. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Manuel Lanzini - 8 out of 10 Unlucky not to win a penalty when he was clattered by Hugo Lloris. A constant threat, and opened the scoring from close-range with a powerful finish. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Jonathan Calleri - 6 out of 10 Worked hard although he is not in the same class as Andy Carroll when it comes to the target-man role. Frequently gave the ball away. Getty Images

13/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 out of 10 Was lucky not to concede a penalty when he caught Lanzini on the edge of the box. Made up for it with a stunning reaction save from the same player. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Walker - 5 out of 10 Was this a sign his head has been turned by all the transfer talk? Not his usual composed self. Poor going forward and picked up a silly booking. Getty Images

15/23 Toby Alderweireld - 6 out of 10 Tottenham's best defender: made 3 important tackles, a number only better by Heung Min-Son on the wing. Getty Images

16/23 Jan Vertonghen - 5 out of 10 Looked strangely susceptible to the long-ball over the top. Withdrawn by Pochettino after Tottenham conceded the first-goal. Getty Images

17/23 Ben Davies - 6 out of 10 Coped better than Walker on the opposite flank although lacks the dynamism of Danny Rose in advanced positions. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Eric Dier - 6 out of 10 Not up to scratch. Uncharacteristically careless in possession. Stayed in a more rigid midfield position alongside Wanyama rather than in the more fluid role we have grown accustomed to seeing him in. Getty Images

19/23 Victor Wanyama - 5 out of 10 Looked to pick up a slight-knock in the first-half. It has been a long season for the midfield anchorman and he looked tired here. Getty Images

20/23 Christian Eriksen - 6 out of 10 After a series of exquisite performances in the heart of Tottenham's attack, he disappointed against West Ham. Found space only occasionally, and tended to make the wrong decision when he did. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Dele Alli - 6 out of 10 Reduced to a role on the periphery for most of the game. Far, far from his best. Getty Images

22/23 Heung min-Son - 7 out of 10 One of Tottenham's better players. Had a good shot well saved in the second-half. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates. Getty Images

23/23 Harry Kane - 5 out of 10 Hard to remember a more subdued Harry Kane performance. Had a close-range shot saved by Adrian at point blank range in the first-half. That was about it. AFP/Getty Images

West Ham are not famously tight at the back but here they locked Spurs out efficiently. Adrian made a sharp save from Harry Kane in the first half but there was never even a sense of siege at the end.

Spurs knew that this was their chance to turn the heat up on Chelsea, to reduce the gap to one point at least for 72 hours. But they did not start like it. Pochettino stuck with the same team that started the Arsenal game on Sunday but they did not look like a side coming off the back of one of the greatest afternoons in their recent history.

In fact it was West Ham, one win in 11, who looked livelier than Spurs, with their nine league wins on the bounce. Slaven Bilic’s players performed for him, which has not always been the case this season. They pressed and pushed Spurs into mistakes, snapping into tackles and causing problems. Mark Noble’s late lung on Eric Dier was reckless but it did show that this evening, in this derby, West Ham would be walked over.

Noble set the tone with a crunching early tackle ( Getty )

Tottenham in contrast looked distracted and often let themselves too open at the back. They played a back four but Kyle Walker, back in the team, and Ben Davies pushed so far forward they left spaces either side of the centre backs to exploit.

Andre Ayew freed Manuel Lanzini, who skewed his shot wide. Aaron Cresswell crossed to Sam Byram, about to score before Victor Wanyama intervened. Lanzini broke in behind, was cleaned out by Hugo Lloris, before Cheikhou Kouyate chipped over the bar.

It was more pressure than Spurs have been under for months, at least in the Premier League. They had some threat themselves, and Harry Kane forced consecutive saves from Adrian. But it was not the first half anyone was expecting.

Kane could not break the deadlock (AFP/Getty Images)



West Ham sensed their opportunity and came out for the second half even harder. Ayew should have done better from the edge of the box than just hit the ball over the bar. Calleri got in a good position on the left then got his cross wrong. He tried to play Ayew through, racing in on the break, but got that pass wrong too.

If this West Ham team had a proper striker they would be better than they are but until then it will always be hard work, even when the rest of them are playing well.

When the goal West Ham deserved eventually came, it was a scrappy, not that anyone here cared. Cresswell’s cross was blocked, he tried again. Byram scuffed another cross from the opposite side. Ayew’s shot was blocked by Jan Vertonghen. Only Lanzini could strike the ball cleanly and it flew past Lloris and in.

Lanzini fires past Lloris from close-range ( Getty )

Even at 1-0 down, fighting to keep their season alive, Spurs could not wake up. Mousa Dembele and Vincent Janssen came on but Spurs were still poor at the back. When Alderweireld gifted the ball to Calleri he should have been punished. But the Argentine could not beat Lloris from close range.

Normally there would have been a Spurs surge at the end to get back into the game. But when they tried to crank the energy up, there was nothing left in the tank. They could not get anything going, and Christian Eriksen whistling one wide from 25 yards was as good as it got.

It was a shame for such a heroic season to end this meekly but they simply could not match West Ham on the night. It was Bilic’s side who brought more energy and ideas here this evening, as surprising as that might seem. Spurs’ race is run, for this season at least.