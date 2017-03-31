Yohan Cabaye wants to leave Crystal Palace for Marseille this summer, reveals Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce has revealed Yohan Cabaye wants to leave Crystal Palace for Marseille but is eager to keep him beyond the end of the season.

The Frenchman has refused to rule out swapping south London for the south of France in the summer admitting he was unsure about "what the future holds" and he was "open to all" options.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed an up and down time at Selhurst Park since joining Palace for a then club-record £10million in 2015.

Allardyce says his player is fully focused on keeping the Eagles up but is understandably tempted by what the Ligue 1 side have to offer.

"He would like to keep the club up. Reading between the lines, he would like to go to Marseille if they made a big enough bid for him," he said.

"In today's world and today's society, if he does the job for us and keeps us up and Marseille offer us millions of pounds, then Steve (Parish, Palace's chairman) will say 'Should we or shouldn't we?'. But I would prefer to keep him.

"What happens in the summer? Who knows? There will be some comings, there will be some goings and that happens at every football club now. Too much these days."