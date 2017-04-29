Celtic pick Rangers apart at Ibrox in Old Firm thrashing

Celtic have already secured the Scottish title but they were able to add a little late-season humiliation of their rivals to their list of successes in a season where they have outclassed all to step in their path.

Goals from Scott Sinclair, Leigh Griffiths, Callum McGregor and Dedrick Boyata had home fans streaming for the exits with 25 minutes still to play, with Kenny Miller's late goal of very little consolation to a Rangers side near-certain to now finish in third place.

Then Celtic full-back Mikael Lustig, the most unlikely of scorers, paraded through the Rangers defence to curl home a stunning fifth, his first of the season, and celebrate wildly in front of the visiting support.

Leigh Griffiths thunders home a second for the visitors ( Getty )

Rangers had needed a good start if they were to bounce back from last week's defeat in the Scottish Cup semi-final, but when Patrick Robers won a penalty after just six minutes - Sinclair converting it a minute later - the afternoon always looked as if it may be a struggle for the Gers.

Indeed they never looked like getting into things. Within 10 minutes it was 2-0 thanks to Griffiths' smart finish and Rangers were dead and buried. A question only of how many it would be.

McGregor, who had set up Griffiths for the second, turned goalscorer to make it three and then Boyata tucked home the fourth. There was singing only from one end of Ibrox by now.

Celtic fans celebrate their comprehensive victory ( Getty )

Three sides of the ground began to empty, with not even Kenny Miller's goal convincing them to stay.

And Lustig's wondergoal, a kick in the teeth for Rangers, prompted wild celebrations from those in green and white that will continue deep into the Glasgow night.

A humiliation for Rangers, who may be back in the upper reaches of the SPL but now know, after a humbling season, just how big the gap is that they still need to bridge.