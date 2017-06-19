Celtic have been drawn against Northern Irish champions Linfield or San Marino's La Fiorita in the second round of Champions League qualifying.

It means the Scottish champs could face Linfield, a club with close links to their arch rivals Rangers.

Linfield are 52-time champions of the Northern Irish league and managed by former Rangers striker David Healy, who told the Scottish Sun on Sunday that while everyone else at the club was desperate for a crack at Celtic, he feared his side had no chance of beating the Glasgow giants.

"Celtic are a ruthless outfit who find chinks in the opposition’s armour and expose them," he said.

“The quality they have, particularly in the attacking third, is frightening.

“Financially for Linfield it would be a glamour tie to get Celtic.

“I think that everyone associated with the club would love that to be the case. I’m sure the fans would love nothing more than a game against Celtic.

“If you are playing Celtic these days you’re up against it.

“I think I would have a few sleepless nights heading into that fixture if we were paired with Celtic.

“Being realistic, I don’t think there would be any chance of us beating them."