Storm Doris: Falkirk captain David McCracken works out on the motorway after snow causes him to miss training

The Scottish Championship player became stranded on the gridlocked M80 while travelling to his club’s training ground in the snow

Falkirk captain David McCracken decided he would train on the motorway Instagram / @crackinghealthandnutrition

As Storm Doris batters the United Kingdom, the inclement weather forced one Scottish Championship player to take a new approach to training.

David McCracken, Falkirk’s captain, became stranded while travelling to his club’s training ground on Thursday and could not attend a morning.

Undeterred, McCracken, who also works as a personal trainer, instead decided to hop out of his vehicle and start stretching in the middle of the grid-locked traffic.

“Use your time effectively,” McCracken wrote on his Instagram, alongside a video of him performing exercises in the snow.

“So stuck in a massive jam on way to training, rather than just sit why not get out and get some glute work done,” he added.

The M80, a 25-mile long highway connecting Stirling, Cumbernauld and Glasgow, was shut in both directions on Thursday morning due to treacherous driving conditions.


Two lorries jack-knifed on the route, which was shut until approximately 11.00am.

South of the border, Storm Doris has claimed the life of a woman after a piece of debris fell on to a street in Wolverhampton.

Air, train and road traffic have been disrupted across much of the British Isles, with winds of up to 94mph being recorded.

