As Storm Doris batters the United Kingdom, the inclement weather forced one Scottish Championship player to take a new approach to training.

David McCracken, Falkirk’s captain, became stranded while travelling to his club’s training ground on Thursday and could not attend a morning.

Undeterred, McCracken, who also works as a personal trainer, instead decided to hop out of his vehicle and start stretching in the middle of the grid-locked traffic.

“Use your time effectively,” McCracken wrote on his Instagram, alongside a video of him performing exercises in the snow.

“So stuck in a massive jam on way to training, rather than just sit why not get out and get some glute work done,” he added.

The M80, a 25-mile long highway connecting Stirling, Cumbernauld and Glasgow, was shut in both directions on Thursday morning due to treacherous driving conditions.

'Use your time effectively' So stuck in a massive jam on way to training, rather than just sit why not get out and get some glute work done 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #workoutsinthesnow #crackinghealthandnutrition A post shared by David Mccracken (@crackinghealthandnutrition) on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:46am PST



Two lorries jack-knifed on the route, which was shut until approximately 11.00am.

South of the border, Storm Doris has claimed the life of a woman after a piece of debris fell on to a street in Wolverhampton.

Air, train and road traffic have been disrupted across much of the British Isles, with winds of up to 94mph being recorded.