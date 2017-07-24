Alexis Sanchez is so willing to join Pep Guardiola and Manchester City this summer that he is prepared to take a lower weekly wage off them than rival clubs in for his signature.

With just one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, the 28-year-old Chilean international is still refusing to renew as he also seeks to leave before the end of this transfer window. Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have been interested in making a move but The Independent understands that Sanchez favours City, even though they would offer a lower wage than all of those European rivals.

Bayern have actually already been put off by the size of the terms quoted to them to get the Chilean - believed to be over £250,000 a week - and one feeling expressed by those close to the German club is that it is because he so wants to go to the Etihad to reunite with former Barca manager Guardiola.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







12 show all How could Manchester City line up next season?





















1/12 How will City line up next season? Manchester City's summer spending has soared past £200million. But how will Pep Guardiola fit all of his new signings in? Getty

2/12 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

3/12 RB: Kyle Walker Walker was high on City's list of transfer target and despite Daniel Levy's hard negotiating stance got a deal over the line for a fee of £50m Getty

4/12 CB: Vincent Kompany If he's fit City's skipper remains one of the finest centre backs in the league. But that has proven a big if in recent seasons. Getty

5/12 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

6/12 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy looks to be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

7/12 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

8/12 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

9/12 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

10/12 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

11/12 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

12/12 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

Arsenal would similarly be able to go to £300,000 a week in any new contract for the star striker - in what would be the club's biggest ever deal - but he has no willingness to agree to a new deal.

Those who know the player say he is conscious of the fact he turns 29 in December and has not actually won that many trophies in his club career - only one European league title, with Barca - so his next move is genuinely all about trophies and where he believes will offer the best opportunity to win them.

It is also why he wants his future resolved in this window, and it is understood he would accept an offer of lower than £300,000 a week to go there.

Arsene Wenger however remains resolute in his absolute refusal to countenance the sale of the player.