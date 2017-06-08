Alvaro Morata’s agent has poured cold water on the striker’s future at Real Madrid by claiming the player is unhappy with his fringe role at the club.

The Spain international returned to Real from Juventus at the beginning of last season, when the club activated a €30m buy-back clause in his contract. However he has only started 14 La Liga matches and one Champions League game, and has been used mostly as a back-up to established first-team choice Karim Benzema.

Despite his limited game time he has still managed to score 20 goals in all competitions and is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe.

And now his agent has told Foot Mercato magazine that Morata is considering his options.

“Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role,” Juanma Lopez said. “He wants to play more which is normal for an attacker who has scored 20 goals.

“I do not know if he will do another season at Madrid. The player will take a clear and definitive decision in the coming days. I have not yet met with the representatives from Real Madrid.”

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have expressed an interest in the 24-year-old, who is now a regular for Spain’s national team with nine goals in 20 appearances.

AC Milan are also interested in the player with Lopez confirming their interest in the interview, although he added that there had been no contact from either PSG or Monaco.

“It existed and continues to exist,” he said of interest from Milan. “Just like other big teams who are interested in a player of his quality. [But] we have not received any offer from France.”