Hull City have completed their sixth signing of the January transfer window after securing Italy international Andrea Ranocchia on a loan deal from Inter Milan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old centre-back arrives to reinforce Hull manager Marco Silva’s options in defence, given that both Curtis Davies and Alex Bruce are unavailable for selection due– the former not expected to return until April after suffering a hamstring injury – and he adds considerable experience to the squad, having represented Italy on 21 occasions.

The club announced the deal early on deadline day after Ranocchia successfully underwent a medical, and they will pay the entirety of his wages for the remainder of the season, believed to be worth around €2m [£1.72m].

Ranocchia, who spent time on loan with Sampdoria last season and has also played for Italian sides Genoa and Bari, is the sixth new addition at the KCOM Stadium this month in what has seen a revamp take place under recently appointed manager Silva.

The Portuguese has already completed the acquisitions of Markus Henriksen and Evandro Goebel, and secured loan deals for Oumar Niasse, Omar Elabdellaoui and former Liverpool midfielder Lazar Markovic.

Hull are also expected to complete the signing of Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura on deadline day, having agreed a £3m fee with the Hornets on Monday, and the wave of additions comes after Silva sanctioned the departures of top goalscorer Robert Snodgrass and midfielder Jake Livermore to West Ham and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

There could yet be further departures at the club with Andrew Robertson in talks to join Burnley on a permanent deal.