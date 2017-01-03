Antoine Griezmann has reacted angrily to questions about his future as Manchester United continue to monitor the French international.

The 25-year-old forward is viewed by leading clubs around Europe as a possible heir to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or hegemony, only rivalled by the likes of Gareth Bale, Neymar and Paul Pogba, and thus it is inevitable that the planet's richest teams would be so keen to lure him away from Atletico Madrid.

It is an open secret in footballing circles that Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all keen on the former Real Sociedad attacker - "enchanted by him" as one local scout told The Independent - but Griezmann has told Spanish sports daily AS that he has no desire to leave the Vicente Calderón club, where he has reached two Champions League finals in three seasons.

"I'm very happy at Atletico, I'm very proud to play for these fans, with these players and with this coach," he said.

"I want to try and pay back the confidence and care that the people at Atletico have always shown me."

Indeed, when pushed on the mounting interest in luring him away from the Spanish capital, Griezmann became defensive.

"I don't like this question, don't hit me with these questions about my future because for players like Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Leo] Messi or [Gareth] Bale nobody asks them what is going to happen next year or where they are going to play.

"That's why I don't like it when they ask me, either.

"I'm happy and enjoying myself at Atletico, don't ask me about my future anymore."

Griezmann has previously been linked with a move to cross-town rivals Real Madrid but the Bernabeu club are aware that Atleti would not countenance a sale to their fiercest foes. Club president Florentino Perez has instead set his mind on signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who is also a target for Barcelona.