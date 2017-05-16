Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette will be allowed to leave Lyon this summer

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has indicated that star striker Alexandre Lacazette will be allowed to leave the club this summer if the deal is right for Les Gones.

Lacazette has been the subject of transfer speculation for the past several seasons, and this summer the 25-year-old - a product of Lyon's academy - has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Arsenal amongst others.

And although Lyon have been reluctant to part with a player who has scored 127 goals in 274 appearances, Aulas said in a press conference on Tuesday morning that the time could come this summer.

“Alex had a good option with a club that is in his heart,” Aulas said. “If the club of his heart is able to match our demands - as Barcelona did last season for Sam Umtiti - then things will go well. Otherwise, it will depend on our other business.

“But if any players feel that this club is not big enough for them, we will look for others who are just as strong but have the right mentality as well.

“If there are departures, this money will be used to recruit new players.”

Aulas also said he had no doubt that Bruno Genesio will remain as coach after a season in which Lyon are guaranteed a fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1, although the final decision will come from the entire board.

“Personally I have great esteem for Bruno but there will be a meeting of the board to be held after the Nice match to validate my proposals,” he said.

“That does not prevent me from saying I have no doubt that he will be the coach of OL next season.”