Bayern Munich have seemingly ruled out a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, leaving Manchester City unrivalled in the race to sign the player, understood to be for around £50m.

The Bundesliga champions have been heavily linked with a move for the Chilean, with Arturo Vidal even admitting he had been trying to persuade Sanchez to move the Munich while the pair were on international duty together.

But Club president Uli Hoeness has claimed the club must focus on building around youth rather than experience, thus ruling out the signing of 28-year-old Sanchez, who only has 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates.

Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Age: 21

Position: Left-wing

Likelihood: 5/10



After their eye-catching run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Monaco are being gutted by European football’s elite. One of their many bright young things is Lemar, who would slot right into Alexis Sanchez’s left-sided role at Arsenal should the Chilean leave the Emirates this summer. The problem? Monaco are not selling, or at least not for Arsenal’s reported initial offer of £30.75m. Getty

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) Age: 26

Position: Striker

Likelihood: 5/10



Last summer saw Arsenal attempt to sign Lacazette, only for Lyon to refuse to sell the “irreplaceable” striker. This summer, Lacazette’s exit looks more likely but Jean Michel Aulas, the Ligue 1 club’s president, is sending out mixed messages. One day he says Lacazette is free to leave if a replacement is found, the next he says Lacazette is likely to stay. Granted, those are not necessarily contradictory statements, but it leaves Arsenal hoping that Lyon can fill a Lacazette-shaped hole before any move is made. Getty

Kylian Mbappé (Monaco) Age: 18

Position: Left/right-wing

Likelihood: 3/10



Another Monaco player, Mbappé is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list, with many expecting the teenager to move to Real Madrid, if anywhere, this summer. Arsène Wenger is said to have struck up something of an accord with the lightning quick winger’s family and harbours hopes of convincing Thierry Henry’s rightful heir that north London is the best place for his development. Getty

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) Age: 26

Position: Right-wing

Likelihood: 4/10



It is no secret that Wenger is a long-time admirer of Mahrez, whose stock has fallen somewhat following that remarkable title-winning campaign with Leicester City in 2015/16. While some of Europe’s top clubs were hovering around the Algerian this time last year, the coast is now relatively clear. The only worry is whether Mahrez can recreate the scintillating form he began to show two years ago. Getty

Jean Michaël Seri (Nice) Age: 25

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 5/10



Seri was one of Nice’s stand-out players during their surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title last term. If Santi Cazorla’s injury woes continue into the new season, the Cote d’Ivoire international could prove to be an ideal replacement, but his performances in the south of France have not gone unnoticed. Roma, Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester have all been keeping tabs on the midfielder. Getty

Mario Lemina (Juventus) Age: 23

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 3/10



Gabon international Lemina is in search of regular playing time away from Turin, where he has struggled to establish himself in Max Allegri’s first-choice XI. “I want to play more,” he said in June. “I think it's right for me to play more, find a club capable of giving me more space. At 23 I want to show what I can do.” Could he find the minutes he needs in north London? At the moment, there seems to be little concrete about Arsenal’s reported ‘interest’. Getty

Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow) Age: 21

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 2/10



Another midfielder whose name has been bandied around in the gossip columns this summer, but with few solid leads for transfer-hungry supporters to pursue. Any deal for the talented CSKA Moscow academy graduate would likely involve him being loaned back to his current club, if indeed any such deal is likely at all. Getty

“Everyone is talking about building a new team and how Bayern Munich's future must be shaped,” he told Kicker.

“And then Bayern does exactly that - signs young players between 20 and 22 - and is criticised once again.

“But you can't build a new team with €100m transfers for 29 and 30-year-olds. That isn't a policy.

“Either we go down this road with all these young players, all getting a chance to play, or we don't go down this road.”

That leaves Manchester City in pole position to sign Sanchez from Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola known to be a huge fan of him having signed him for Barcelona in 2011. And Sanchez is also understood to retain the desire to play under the Spaniard again, despite the Gunners’ desperation not to sell to a Premier League rival.

Sanchez has refused to sign a new deal at the Emirates and is out of contract next summer with Arsenal offering him £250,000-a-week compared to £300,000-a-week he could earn at City. Chelsea are understood to be out of the running.

However, Arsenal would not allow Sanchez to leave the club for less than £50m despite having so little time left on his contract and would want to secure a replacement first.

How could Arsenal line up next season?

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 DR: Hector Bellerin “This type of news about Barcelona is something which makes me happy,” Hector Bellerin said about rumours linking him with a return to his former club. Arsenal supporters presumably weren’t so pleased. He remains unlikely to leave given his place in Arsenal’s first-team. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 DC: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 DC: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 LB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but is also confident in more central positions, giving Wenger the license to switch to a 3-4-2-1 where necessary. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

7/12 CM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Arsenal be able to keep hold of him? Has courted interest from Liverpool and has also expressed his frustration at not being played in the middle by Arsene Wenger – so if he is to line up for the club next season, it might have to be in a central position. Getty

9/12 RW: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Should Wenger revert back to his tried and tested 4-2-3-1, Mahrez would form a key component of a formidable front three. Getty Images

10/12 CAM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 LW: Alexis Sanchez Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ozil, question marks also hang over the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is surely the player Wenger would most like to keep. Scored 30 goals last season – his best ever goal return – and has been attracting admiring glances from PSG. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Kylian Mbappe All the talk is that Arsenal are lining up a staggering world-record big of £121.8m for the Monaco whizz-kid. Should he join, the teenager will lead the line for Arsenal, possibly leading to the exit of his compatriot Olivier Giroud. AFP/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe is still Arsene Wenger’s first choice although it appears they are firmly behind Real Madrid in that chase while Lyon are reluctant to sell Alexandre Lacazette.

Mbappe’s teammate Thomas Lemar is another Arsenal target but the French champions are reluctant to sell any more of their best players after the departure of Bernardo Silva to Manchester City this month.