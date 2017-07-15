Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal after 'positive' text messages with Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has revealed he is in constant contact with Alexis Sanchez and is certain he will remain at Arsenal this summer.

Sanchez is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates and is wanted by Manchester City, with the player wanting to make the move.

The Independent revealed this week that although Sanchez wanted to reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, he and his representatives were bracing themselves for another season in north London as Wenger digs his heels in over and move away from the club.

He is aware of the enormity of selling Sanchez to a direct rival, so much so that even an offer of around £90m would not be enough to convince the Frenchman.

And Wenger is adamant that the Chilean will stay for at least another season after revealing he has been texting Sanchez throughout the summer.

“Of course,” Wenger said when asked if Sanchez will remain at Arsenal. “There is not a lot to resolve with the player. I have spoken through text and it was very positive. My thoughts are always positive.”

When asked for clarification that his response meant that Sanchez is staying, Wenger laughed: “Did I not just answer that question?”

Wenger also opened up about his own future after ending months of speculation at the end of last season by signing a new two-year deal with the Gunners.

“I love Arsenal Football Club,” he said. “I had the choice to continue to work or to go and work somewhere else and when I had to take that decision it was always an obvious one.

“I won't tell you when I finally decided to sign because I don't even know personally. My conviction, my desire was always there but I wanted to give myself some time.

“In fact, I think it was a mistake because it brought in some uncertainty. It raised some opinions against and overall it was a difficult moment. It didn't disturb me personally but maybe it had an influence on the team for sure at some moments in the season.”