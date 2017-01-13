Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal future looks to be in jeopardy after reports linked the midfielder with a permanent move away from the Emirates.

Currently on loan at Bournemouth, the 24-year-old has thrived at the Vitality Stadium after struggling with injury and form for a number of seasons at Arsenal.

According to the Daily Star, AC Milan, Everton and Manchester City would all be keen to sign the player in the summer on account of his impressive performances under Eddie Howe.

Although the player currently has 18 months left at Arsenal, the club have made no effort to begin talks over a new deal and news that Laurent Koscielny, Olivier Giroud and Francis Coquelin all signed extended contracts will likely concern Wilshere.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, according to Spanish publication AS.

The Gunners can expect competition, however, with Manchester United and Chelsea both interested in the 23-year-old.

Carrasco, who has scored 10 goals in 19 games this season, arrived from Monaco last year but reports suggest he has already grown unsettled and manager Diego Simeone may be willing to cash in on the player’s £85m release clause.

The club are also continuing to pursue Pierre-Emerick Aubaymeyang and have been handed a supposed ‘major boost’.

Real Madrid have been linked to the player but SportsBild suggests the La Liga side are no longer interested in the forward, stating “he is not the type of player who fits Zinedine Zidane's requirements”.

If true, the door could be open for Arsenal to step up their pursuit – especially if they cash in on Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal face a battle to land Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac, reports The Metro. The Bosnia international is reportedly wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus after impressing in the Bundesliga this season.

The north London club will need to act quickly though after Sky Italia claimed Antonio Conte is close to making a bid.

Arsenal's potential January transfers







10 show all Arsenal's potential January transfers

















1/10 In: Miralem Pjanic The Bosnian attacking-midfielder is a dead ball specialist but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal really need him. One thing that Arsenal do not lack is creativity. Needless to say though, Pjanic is a wonderful player and one that would complement this team. Reports suggest that Arsene Wenger has already lodged a £28m bid.

2/10 In: Ricardo Rodriguez The Wolfsburg left-back has been regarded as one of the most promising full-backs of his generation and it’s a position that Arsenal particularly struggle in. The Swiss international, like Pjanic, excels in dead ball situations but they will face stiff competition from Europe’s elite to secure his services.

3/10 In: Steven N'Zonzi Arsenal have struggled in recent years to get a player nailed down in that defensive midfield position to give security to the defence. The former Stoke City man has been in dazzling form of late and Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring him back to the Premier League for a reported £20m.

4/10 In: Chris Smalling This deal could be a realistic one, especially if Manchester United sign another defender like long-term target Victor Lindelof. In a season plagued by injury, Smalling could be deemed surplus to requirements if United do end up signing the Swede, and he’d be a good fit in that Arsenal back-line. Though, it is unknown whether Wenger will want to sign another centre-back after shelling out £35m in the summer for Shkodran Mustafi.

5/10 In: Dimitri Payet The Frenchman was one of the players of the season in the Premeir League last term, but his form has dipped dramatically this season. Despite this, everyone knows his qualities and he’d be a good fit in the Gunners side. West Ham won’t be letting him go on the cheap though.

6/10 In: Alexandre Lacazette It seems as though the Lyon striker is linked with London club at every opportunity, but it never materialises. There is still a possibility that he could be making his way across the English Channel however after he said that he will be considering his options before the season is done. He could be the signing that Arsenal need.

7/10 In: Moussa Dembele Since signing from Fulham in the summer, the Celtic frontman has struck nine times in 20 matches and has also grabbed five assists. If Wenger brought him to the Emirates it’d be hard to believe that he’d get in the team immediately but could be a good deal for the future.

8/10 Out: Alexis Sanchez Arsenal’s main man has been in superb form this season and potential suitors are swarming from all over Europe to try and prise him away. Juventus have been heavily linked with the Chilean and have the money to bring him back to Serie A.

9/10 Out: Chuba Akpom Struggling to break in to the Arsenal setup, it looks increasingly likely that Akpom will be loaned out with Ipswich reportedly waiting in the wings. If the Nigerian was to depart on loan this transfer window, it’d be his fourth loan move in just two years.

10/10 Out: Carl Jenkinson The young full-back is out-of-favour with the French boss and West Ham could be looking to re-sign the young Englishman on loan for the third time. His second stint with the Hammers was cut short due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Lastly, Borussia Dortmund have been ruled out of making a move for Arsenal youngster Gedio Zelalem.

Zelalem impressed during a loan spell with Rangers last term, making 21 appearances, and despite failing to break through at Arsenal this season, the player has been linked with a move to Dortmund.

But speaking to ESPN, Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel quashed all transfer speculation after admitting the club aren’t looking to sign anyone.

"I don't think that we add somebody [in January],” he said.

"We had a lot of new players and it all takes time [to settle]. Even the German guys, who have a lot of experience, you have to admit that it took its time for them [to settle]. Every change in a club takes time.”