Steven N’Zonzi could yet emerge as a transfer target for Arsenal, according to reports.

The former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder is currently plying his trade at Sevilla, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus also monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation.

According to the Daily Express, Sevilla have accepted that N’Zonzi will leave the club in the coming months and Arsene Wenger is tempted to compete for the uncapped Frenchman’s signature.

Jack Wilshere’s uncertain Emirates future could be resolved, with reports suggesting that the midfielder is in line for a new contract.

The 25-year-old has impressed his loan club Bournemouth but, according to The Sun, Eddie Howe is resigned to seeing Wilshere sign new terms with his parent club.

Wilshere, who arrived on the south coast in search of regular first-team football, has one year remaining on his current Arsenal contract.

Arsenal transfer targets







7 show all Arsenal transfer targets











1/7 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing the Gabonese striker in the summer and may return with an offer to Dortmund at the end of the season. Aubameyang has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 15 goals in 15 games in all competitions. Getty

2/7 Paul-Georges Ntep (Rennes) The left-midfielder’s deal at Rennes expires at the end of the season and so he will be free to sign a pre-contract in January. A strong dribbler of the ball, Ntep has been made two appearances for France. Getty

3/7 Reece Oxford (West Ham) After Oxford became West Ham’s youngest ever player to appear in the Premier League at just 16 years old (his debut came against the Gunners), he immediately attracted interest from some of England’s big clubs, including Arsenal. However he is reportedly set to sign a new five-year deal. Getty

4/7 Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) The 21-year-old Uruguayan has already played 21 times for his country and has been touted as a future world-class centre-back. Currently on the books of Atletico Madrid, Gimenez is not a regular and a move in January would surely appeal to him. Getty

5/7 Peter Gwargis - Husqvarna “Who?” you may ask. The Swedish midfielder is just 16 years old and has been compared to current Arsenal attacker Mesut Özil after he started training with the Husqvarna first team in his home country. The Gunners face competition from PSV for his signature according to the player’s representative. Getty

6/7 Stefan de Vrij (Lazio) The Netherlands defender is contracted to Lazio until 2019 but has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Arsenal. De Vrij, who used to play for Feyenoord in his home country, has been in good form this season as Lazio sit fourth in Serie A. Getty

7/7 Chris Smalling (Manchester United) After Jose Mourinho’s strong public criticism of the England defender, other Premier League clubs have been put on alert if Smalling decides he wants to leave the Manchester club. Getty

One Arsenal midfielder who may well be on his way out of north London is Gedion Zelalem, who is attracting the attention of Borussia Dortmund.



The 19-year-old Germany-born playmaker is one of the club’s promising youngsters, but has made only two senior appearances this season since impressing on loan at Rangers last term.

Zelalem, who switched international allegiances to the United States in 2015, will see his contract at the Emirates expire at the end of this season and could follow former team-mate Serge Gnabry to the Bundesliga.