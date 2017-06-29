Kylian Mbappe takes subtle dig at Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid as transfer speculation continues

Kylian Mbappe has seemingly taken a dig at the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Liverpool, who are all scrambling over his signature in what would be a world-record fee.

The 18-year-old is one of the most sought-after young players in the world game after a sparkling breakout campaign where his goals helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Such performances have caught the eye of a number of European heavyweights with Arsenal joining Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool amongst others in pursuing what would likely be a £100m plus world-record transfer this summer.

1/7 Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Age: 21

Position: Left-wing

Likelihood: 5/10



After their eye-catching run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Monaco are being gutted by European football’s elite. One of their many bright young things is Lemar, who would slot right into Alexis Sanchez’s left-sided role at Arsenal should the Chilean leave the Emirates this summer. The problem? Monaco are not selling, or at least not for Arsenal’s reported initial offer of £30.75m. Getty

2/7 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) Age: 26

Position: Striker

Likelihood: 5/10



Last summer saw Arsenal attempt to sign Lacazette, only for Lyon to refuse to sell the “irreplaceable” striker. This summer, Lacazette’s exit looks more likely but Jean Michel Aulas, the Ligue 1 club’s president, is sending out mixed messages. One day he says Lacazette is free to leave if a replacement is found, the next he says Lacazette is likely to stay. Granted, those are not necessarily contradictory statements, but it leaves Arsenal hoping that Lyon can fill a Lacazette-shaped hole before any move is made. Getty

3/7 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco) Age: 18

Position: Left/right-wing

Likelihood: 3/10



Another Monaco player, Mbappé is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list, with many expecting the teenager to move to Real Madrid, if anywhere, this summer. Arsène Wenger is said to have struck up something of an accord with the lightning quick winger’s family and harbours hopes of convincing Thierry Henry’s rightful heir that north London is the best place for his development. Getty

4/7 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) Age: 26

Position: Right-wing

Likelihood: 4/10



It is no secret that Wenger is a long-time admirer of Mahrez, whose stock has fallen somewhat following that remarkable title-winning campaign with Leicester City in 2015/16. While some of Europe’s top clubs were hovering around the Algerian this time last year, the coast is now relatively clear. The only worry is whether Mahrez can recreate the scintillating form he began to show two years ago. Getty

5/7 Jean Michaël Seri (Nice) Age: 25

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 5/10



Seri was one of Nice’s stand-out players during their surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title last term. If Santi Cazorla’s injury woes continue into the new season, the Cote d’Ivoire international could prove to be an ideal replacement, but his performances in the south of France have not gone unnoticed. Roma, Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester have all been keeping tabs on the midfielder. Getty

6/7 Mario Lemina (Juventus) Age: 23

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 3/10



Gabon international Lemina is in search of regular playing time away from Turin, where he has struggled to establish himself in Max Allegri’s first-choice XI. “I want to play more,” he said in June. “I think it's right for me to play more, find a club capable of giving me more space. At 23 I want to show what I can do.” Could he find the minutes he needs in north London? At the moment, there seems to be little concrete about Arsenal’s reported ‘interest’. Getty

7/7 Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow) Age: 21

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 2/10



Another midfielder whose name has been bandied around in the gossip columns this summer, but with few solid leads for transfer-hungry supporters to pursue. Any deal for the talented CSKA Moscow academy graduate would likely involve him being loaned back to his current club, if indeed any such deal is likely at all. Getty

However, Real Madrid remain the frontrunners to sign the Frenchman, with president Florentino Perez claiming Zinedine Zidane is considering a move for him despite his age.

“Mbappe is a very good player,” Perez told esRadio. “The summer is long. Zidane has been close to him for several years. Not many players play for Real Madrid at 18 years old. We must be patient. Zidane has him in mind.

“It's not enough to say we can bring players in and then have them sitting on the bench. We are thinking about Mbappe, but his age makes it difficult to find a place.”

Monaco have also offered to give him a 90 per cent pay rise to stay at the French champions, but Mbappe appears to have suggested that money is not his key motivator with a subtle change to his Twitter profile.

The forward changed his cover photo to a picture of him with the word “priceless” emblazoned behind him, suggesting that he is not concerned about the money, only how he can further develop his career.

There have been suggestions that Mbappe sees a move to Arsenal as the ideal stepping stone in his career ahead of signing for either Barcelona or Real Madrid before he turns 22.

Mbappe's cover photo now reads 'priceless' (Twitter)

Given that any move would be a significant risk for Arsenal who would expect to get a substantial increase on their investment once he moved on.

They would also have to provide substantial wages to compete with offers from the likes of Real, which is another stumbling block.

The club’s attempts to tie Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to lucrative new contracts could force them into a wide-ranging sell-off of players this summer.

Arsenal are wary of the Premier League’s cost control measures that restrict how much a wage bill can increase year on year.

1/10 Mohamed Salah The Salah deal is inching over the line, with Liverpool confident of completing the deal by the end of the month. Roma are equally keen to sell given their need to comply with Fifa Financial Fair Play regulations. The winger will add yet more pace and industry to Liverpool's attack. Getty Images

2/10 Timo Werner Werner scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga last season as his goals fired RB Leipzig to second place and a first-ever Champions League qualification. The German club are keen to keep him but money talks and Liverpool are desperate for an out-and-out goalscorer. Bongarts/Getty Images

3/10 Naby Keita A difficult signing to pull off, but one that Liverpool are interested in making. Keita's dynamic performances in the centre of RB Leipzig's midfield have caught Klopp's eye, but also the attention of Bayern Munich, who are also monitoring the player.

4/10 Dusan Tadic The Southampton attacker is out of favour on the south coast and desperate for a way out of the club. Liverpool are interested in him to provide competition and back-up to the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana with the added strain of European football.

5/10 Andrew Robertson Given Hull's relegation to the Championship, Robertson is one of the players in the shop window. Left-backs are at the forefront of Klopp's transfer activity and Robertson will come fairly cheap. Getty Images

6/10 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Somewhat surprising reports have arisen over recent weeks that Chamberlain will be a Liverpool player next season. A disappointing season for Arsenal has left their squad in disarray, and it is thought that the 23 year-old midfielder is seeking a new challenge. The player’s versatility across midfield positions is an appealing to Klopp, who will need added squad depth. Arsenal will not be keen to sell to a rival, but if the rumours are to be believed, Chamberlain has his heart set on the Merseyside club and a £35 million transfer could well be on the cards.

7/10 Douglas Costa The 26 year old Brazilian winger has gained plaudits for his performances at the German champions, yet the player stated earlier in the season that he is ‘not that happy’, presumably at missing out to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben regularly. He would cost upwards of £25 million and have plenty of suitors, meaning Liverpool are simply one of many clubs he could choose from, although he did recently ‘like’ a tweet from a Liverpool fan about the possibility of him joining the club. There is also a chance that Costa is happy in Munich but is seeking an improved deal, which would come as no real surprise.

8/10 Ryan Sessegnon Sessegnon is a long-term option at left-back for Liverpool with the 17-year-old lighting up the Championship with Fulham. With only Alberto Moreno, who is expected to leave, and James Milner available in that position, Klopp wants to bring in at least two. He faces competition from Manchester United and Tottenham though.

9/10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The most speculative target on the list is Gabon forward Aubameyang, who became a household name under Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund. Constant questions over his future are expected to culminate in a move this summer, and while his former boss will no doubt be interested, European giants Real Madrid are circling and thought to be his preferred destination. While the versatile Roberto Firmino has had a good season deployed as Liverpool’s first choice striker and Divock Origi a promising talent, they still lack a world class centre forward like Aubameyang. Dortmund CEO Hanz-Joachim Watzke stated earlier this year that the striker, who has three years to run on his contract, would only leave ‘for an outrageous fee’.

10/10 Jonas Hector A player Klopp will know well, the 26 year-old is thought to be a serious option with the manager unconvinced by Alberto Moreno. James Milner has deputised brilliantly this season but an out-and-out left back is a priority for the summer. Hector has earned 27 caps for Germany since 2014 and is known for his excellent positional understanding and for putting in accurate crosses. It is thought he would cost in excess of £20 million, which could be well worth it for a good player approaching his prime years.

If Arsenal’s 2017-18 wage bill is more than £7m higher than it was last year, as it would be if Ozil and Sanchez signed, they would have to make up the excess through extra external revenue, most likely player sales.

Mbappe’s contract on top of this could result in one of the Gunners’ star men not being offered a new contract, or a high number of first-team players being sold instead.