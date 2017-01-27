Marco Reus 'back on Arsenal radar' as Alexis Sanchez replacement, Mathieu Debuchy looks to force France move

As the Alexis Sanchez transfer debacle rolls on, a number of ‘replacements’ continue to be linked with Arsenal – most notably Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus.

The German’s name has been whispered among the footballing corridors for a while now, with Arsenal long touted as potential suitors.

And according to journalist Emanuele Giulianelli, Arsene Wenger is keen to make a move for the 25-year-old should Sanchez part ways with Arsenal.

But with a suspected £50m price-tag and chequered injury record, Arsenal fans may not want to hold their breath on this one.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that reserve right-back Mathieu Debuchy is trying to force a move back to France.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal in the summer of 2014 as Bacary Sagna’s replacement but went on to suffer torn ankle ligaments and a dislocated shoulder in his first season.

Hector Bellerin has since excelled in his absence, cementing his position as Arsenal’s No 1 right-back.

Speaking in his pre-Southampton press conference, Wenger was candid about the situation, saying: “I didn’t close the door because there’s a lot of competition on the right flank.

"Now Gabriel has been convincing on the right side as well, so I don’t close the door.

“What I just want to say is he (Debuchy) is fully fit now and so he is available to play and maybe even to have an experience somewhere else.”

Lastly, Arsenal hopes of landing Alvaro Morata hinge on whether Real Madrid chose to keep hold of Karim Benzema.

Morata has been frustrated by a lack of first-team action this year (Getty Images)

Real have told both clubs that Morata, who they value at £55m, will not be sold in January.

That could change in the summer, the Evening Standard reports, but only if Benzema remains put at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea have similarly been linked to the forward, with Diego Costa’s future at Stamford Bridge looking increasingly unclear.