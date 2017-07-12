Mesut Ozil has admitted he is unsure whether Arsenal teammate Alexis Sanchez will stay at the club this summer and has insisted it is up to the Chilean to decide what is best for him.

The Independent reported this week that Arsene Wenger was digging his heels in in the transfer market and is adamant he does not want to sell to a Premier League rival, and only an offer of more than £90m would persuade him to even consider it.

Sanchez is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates and it is understood that he is bracing himself to fulfil the remainder of his deal, despite wanting to move to Manchester City to reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola.

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty Images

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since RVP's departure. Industrious and physical, he'd bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

Ozil, like Sanchez, is also in the last year of his current deal, although after talks stalled last season is expected to sign an extension with the Gunners.

And while the German believes Arsenal’s Premier League aspirations would take a huge hit if Sanchez did leave, he admitted it is completely down to the player to make his decision.

“I hope Alexis stays but I don't know what the status is to be perfectly honest," he told Sky Sports. “But I value him a lot as a player and he's very well-suited to the game Arsenal play.

“From a personal view I would really appreciate it if he stays. However, it's the player's decision after all and there's not much more I can comment on that.

“It would hit the team quite hard if he left because he's a player who always delivers. It would be a setback to winning the title but, in the end, it's the player's decision.”