Per Mertesacker looks unlikely to spend the rest of the season in the Premier League with the 32-year-old being heavily linked with a loan move away.

Arsenal's club captain hasn't played a single minute of competitive football this season after injuring his knee in pre-season and will struggle to break back into the first team thanks to the form of Laurent Koscielny and new signing Shkodran Mustafi.

With just six months left on the German's contract, Arsene Wenger is willing to let him go out on loan until the end of the season - most likely to the Bundesliga - to prove his worth, according to The Times.

One man who has already left on loan is promising midfielder Dan Crowley who has joined struggling Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old impressed at Oxford United in the first half of the season and will now join the Eredivisie side as they fight to stay in the league. He will link up with Liverpool's Pedro Chirivella - another Premier League youngster to have joined the club on loan this window.

PSG have reportedly put Jese Rodriguez and Grzegorz Krychowiak up for sale with Arsenal rumoured to be interested in the latter.

The Poland international only joined the French champions from Sevilla last summer but they are already willing to let the £29m signing go, according to The Sun.

With Francis Coquelin, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla already fighting for a midfield berth, the 26-year-old would have some serious competition to get into the first team.

Fifa FifPro World XI 2016







11 show all Fifa FifPro World XI 2016



















1/11 Manuel Neuer (Germany, Bayern Munich) Getty

2/11 Gerard Pique (Spain, Barcelona) Getty

3/11 Daniel Alves (Brazil, Barcelona and Juventus) Getty

4/11 Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid) Getty

5/11 Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid) Getty

6/11 Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid) Getty

7/11 Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid) Getty

8/11 Andres Iniesta (Spain, Barcelona) Getty

9/11 Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona) Getty

10/11 Luis Suarez (Uruguay, Barcelona) Getty

11/11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid) Getty

​The agent of Roma defender Kostas Manolas has claimed that Arsenal had a €40m (£34.7m) offer for his client rejected in the summer.

Speaking to Greek radio station Sport FM, John Evagelopoulos claimed the Italian side rejected the deal and are now weighing up offers from China, amid reported interest from Manchester United, AC Milan and Inter.