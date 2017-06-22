Arsenal considering summer sell-out as they attempt to tie Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to new contracts

Arsenal’s attempts to tie Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to lucrative new contracts could force the club into a wide-ranging sell-off of players this summer.

Arsenal are wary of the Premier League’s cost control measures that restrict how much a wage bill can increase year on year. If Arsenal’s 2017-18 wage bill is more than £7m higher than it was last year, as it would be if Ozil and Sanchez signed, they would have to make up the excess through extra external revenue, most likely player sales.

That would see Arsenal sell big names like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Olivier Giroud and Jack Wilshere, as well as the long list of fringe players expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

The squeeze for Arsenal will come if they successfully tie Sanchez and Ozil to the new deals they have been offered. Arsenal are willing to pay the pair close to £280,000 per week each to keep them at the club beyond June 2018, when their current contracts expire. But those deals would be such an increase on their current salaries that they would add up to an extra £15m on the current wage bill, even before any new signings were made. One of the two players signing would add between £7m and £8m.

The Premier League has new cost control measures, coming into force this summer, which are shaping Arsenal’s thinking. The rules say that a club’s wage bill should not be more than £7m more than it was in 2016-17, or £19m more than from the 2012-13 season. If it does increase beyond that limit, the money can only come from external sources such as player sales, ticketing or commercial money, rather than Premier League central funds.

1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 DR: Hector Bellerin “This type of news about Barcelona is something which makes me happy,” Hector Bellerin said about rumours linking him with a return to his former club. Arsenal supporters presumably weren’t so pleased. He remains unlikely to leave given his place in Arsenal’s first-team. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 DC: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 DC: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 LB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but is also confident in more central positions, giving Wenger the license to switch to a 3-4-2-1 where necessary. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

7/12 CM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Arsenal be able to keep hold of him? Has courted interest from Liverpool and has also expressed his frustration at not being played in the middle by Arsene Wenger – so if he is to line up for the club next season, it might have to be in a central position. Getty

9/12 RW: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Should Wenger revert back to his tried and tested 4-2-3-1, Mahrez would form a key component of a formidable front three. Getty Images

10/12 CAM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 LW: Alexis Sanchez Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ozil, question marks also hang over the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is surely the player Wenger would most like to keep. Scored 30 goals last season – his best ever goal return – and has been attracting admiring glances from PSG. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Kylian Mbappe All the talk is that Arsenal are lining up a staggering world-record big of £121.8m for the Monaco whizz-kid. Should he join, the teenager will lead the line for Arsenal, possibly leading to the exit of his compatriot Olivier Giroud. AFP/Getty Images

If Arsenal’s wage bill does jump by as much as they want it to, they are unlikely to make up the money through commercial or ticketing or TV money for next season, not least because Arsenal will be playing in the Europa League, not the Champions League.

This means the money will have to be found in player sales this summer, not just of fringe players, but first-team players too. Hector Bellerin could command a huge fee but Arsenal are determined to block his dream move back to Barcelona, so Oxlade-Chamberlain is likeliest to leave. He has one season left on his deal, cannot agree a new one, and Arsenal have been open to offers for him for more than a year. Liverpool is his likely destination, and Arsenal can hope to receive £25m.

Arsenal are expected to lose Giroud, now that Italian giants Napoli joined the race for him this week.

Arsenal are also likely to lose Giroud, now that Italian giants Napoli joined the race for him this week. There is also serious interest from Marseille and West Ham United. After five years at the Emirates, Giroud wants a guarantee of first-team football, which he would not get next year at Arsenal. Then there is Wilshere, also up for sale after spending last season on loan at Bournemouth, but whose wages may slow down a permanent move.

There are plenty of fringe players also likely to depart, including: Calum Chambers, Wojciech Szczesny, Chuba Akpom, Kieran Gibbs, Lucas Perez and Carl Jenkinson.

Arsenal have more than enough sellable assets to make enough money to pass the Premier League’s requirements this summer, but until they resolve the futures of Ozil and Sanchez, everything else is still in limbo.