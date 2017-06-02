Arsenal are quoting La Liga clubs just £13m to sign Lucas Perez this off-season - after spending £17m on him nine months ago.

The Spanish forward arrived in north London late last summer on a four-year deal but made little impact in relatively few outings for the Gunners.

After just two Premier League starts, Lucas is keen to return to his native Spain and, after 18 months of impressive performances for Deportivo La Coruna before moving to England, he isn't short of suitors.

Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal and Real Sociedad are among the interested clubs but all need to sell before taking the plunge at that fee. For now, Arsenal aren't willing to countenance a loan unless it has an clause that obliges the Spanish club to make the deal permanent.

There is interest in Lucas from Everton too - the club that were beaten to his signature by Arsenal - but the player is set on a move back to his homeland and preferably former club Deportivo, but there seems little-to-no chance that the Galicians can come close to finding the necessary funds.