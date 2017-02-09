Arsene Wenger has “no interest” Arsenal making a move for exiled Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart in the summer.

Hart was sent out on loan to Serie A outfit Torino at the start of the season after new boss Pep Guardiola decided to bring in Claudio Bravo from Barcelona to become his new number one.

With Petr Cech turning 35 years old in May, it was thought Wenger could be tempted by Hart’s availability, with the England stopper keen on a Premier League return in the summer transfer window.

However, Wenger flatly dismissed those claims during his Thursday morning press conference.

When asked about Hart, he said: “I have three world-class goalkeepers and I am happy with what I have.”

Wenger said last week that he would make a “gut” decision on his future at the end of the season, with his contract expiring in the summer and insisted that despite the manner of the Chelsea defeat last weekend, nothing had changed.

He also praised the Gunners’ fans, in a week which many have publicly berated him, most notably the YouTube channel ArsenalFanTV.

“My future is in front of me every time I make a half-turn,” he added.

“I dedicate my whole energy for Arsenal to do well. I answer that every week, nothing has changed compared to last week, that’s basically it.

“Our fans have been consistent and have a high level of expectation. You cannot be a fan last Tuesday and then not next Saturday.

“We fight with clubs with big histories, we have to be absolutely united to do it otherwise we have no chance.”