Barcelona claim that they are “very calm” over claims Paris Saint-Germain could make an approach for their Brazilian forward Neymar.

Earlier this week, a story broke in the Italian media claiming that PSG’s Qatari owners were willing to activate Neymar’s £195m release clause.

The story went on to claim Neymar would be offered a wage in the region of £25m-per-year to play in the French capital.

Barcelona insist that Neymar is happy at the club (Getty)

But Barcelona have claimed that they are confident the 25-year-old has no desire to quit the Spanish club.

“Selling Neymar is not something the club would think about,” spokesman Josep Vives said at a press conference. “We are very calm.

“He is one of the most important players we have, we will not consider any offers we receive for him.”

Vives also firmly denied that Neymar had grown unhappy at the club, despite rumours that he has grown unhappy at always playing second-fiddle to Lionel Messi.

“He is still happy here,” he added. “Playing as he did last year, he showed that he is still getting better.

“He is fantastic and is happy with the club and we are delighted with him.”