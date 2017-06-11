Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti, one of the world's most coveted playmakers, has told the Ligue 1 giants that he wants to leave the club, according to reports in France.

Sunday's edition of L'Equipe leads on the Italian midfielder's decision to end his stay in Paris after five years in the French capital.

Verratti reportedly met with PSG's new sporting director, Antero Henrique, this week to communicate the decision to him.

Juventus are known to be admirers of the former Pescara midfielder and he has long been seen as the heir to Andrea Pirlo in his homeland.

Barcelona are also long-term suitors, and the 24 year-old is seen by some as the Nou Camp as the only player in European football with the skillset to become Andres Iniesta's successor.