Marco Verratti wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona this summer, and has sent out a plea to PSG executives to allow him to leave, according to reports in Italy.

The Italian is one of the world’s most coveted playmakers and is known to be wanted by Juventus as the heir to Andrea Pirlo, as well as a successor to Andres Iniesta at Barca.

L’Equipe reported last week that Verratti was keen to end his five years in the French capital and now the Journal in Italy are saying he has decided on Barcelona.

They claim the message he relayed to the PSG board was along the lines of “let me go to Barca, I do not want to go back to Paris”.

The main reason behind his decision is because he sees it as his only opportunity to fulfil a dream of playing with Lionel Messi, and winning trophies alongside the Argentine.

The 24-year-old would cost Barcelona around €100m, meaning Barcelona would not only have to sell players to fund the move, but also compromise on their other targets.

And yet the feeling among scouts and other football personnel asked by The Independent is that it would be worth it. "He is one in a generation," said one scout. "This kid is the best passer of a footballer since Xavi. A crack," says another.

However, PSG are reluctant to sell and have so far rebuffed every approach with the same response: “Verratti is not for sale.”