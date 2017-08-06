Barcelona 'in advanced talks' to sign former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho

Barcelona are reportedly "in advanced talks" to sign former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons at White Hart Lane, making 67 appearances and scoring 10 goals, before being offloaded to Guangzhou Evergrande in 2015.

While the Brazilian failed to make too much of an impression in north London, he has enjoyed something of a renaissance since joining the Chinese Super League outfit managed by his compatriot Luis Felipe Scolari.

Five players to replace Neymar at Barcelona







5 show all Five players to replace Neymar at Barcelona







1/5 Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund) The Independent revealed on Tuesday that Dembele was at the top of Barcelona’s list of Neymar replacements. The 20-year-old looks like he is pushing for a transfer out of the German club after a training-ground bust-up with teammates further fuelled the rumours. He is a natural replacement for Neymar as a wideman with pace to burn and at five years his junior, he has bags of potential. Bongarts/Getty Images

2/5 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) The other player revealed by The Independent to be top of the list of replacements is Dybala. The 23-year-old is one of the hottest young players on the planet and is tipped for a big future with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United also keeping tabs on him. However, Barca may use his relationship with Lionel Messi to persuade him to come to the Nou Camp. Dybala and his Argentine teammate are close friends off the pitch and often play video games together. Getty Images

3/5 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Coutinho has already been the subject of one rejected bid from Barca this summer and expect them to go back in for another one. The Brazilian has been part of the standard Barcelona trademarked recruitment campaign with current and ex-pros saying how suited he is to the Catalan club. The Independent has already revealed that Coutinho’s people are “70 per cent” sure that the move will go ahead once Neymar leaves. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4/5 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Catalan-based daily Sport revealed this week that Griezmann would be the man Barcelona will go for to replace Neymar. The Frenchman is a commercial goldmine as well as already being proven in La Liga as playing in a variety of attacking roles. His purchase would also weaken a rival but given the way he rejected Manchester United earlier in the summer, it would take a monumental offer to persuade him to leave. Bongarts/Getty Images

5/5 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) The 18-year-old is the best young player around, with it seeming last week that Real Madrid had beaten the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature. However, with £198m in the bank now, on top of the rest of their existing transfer budget, Barcelona could blow Real out of the water with another world-record move. To take a player of Mbappe’s quality from under the nose of their biggest rivals could only be seen as a good transfer window, even with Neymar’s exit. AFP/Getty Images

He hit headlines in March after scoring a hat-trick in his national side's 4-1 win over Uruguay.

Barcelona are said to have had a bid of €25m (£22.5m) rejected earlier this summer but are now preparing a fresh approach following the departure of Neymar.

Discussions between the two clubs are "very, very advanced", according to Catalan newspaper Sport, and Barca are hopeful the deal can be completed in the next few days.

The paper also suggests that Barca could make a move for Nice's Jean Seri, with new manager Ernesto Valverde having identified central midfield as one of the key areas the team must improve ahead of the new season.