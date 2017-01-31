Bournemouth have surprised Chelsea with an £18million bid for Dutch defender Nathan Ake on the afternoon of deadline day.

The offer is so good that Chelsea have left the final decision this evening with Ake himself.

Ake spent the first half of this season on loan at Bournemouth and impressed them so much that Eddie Howe decided to go in with today’s serious bid.

Chelsea recalled Ake from loan at the start of this month. Antonio Conte wanted a new defender as squad back-up and was told to use one of the club’s youngsters rather than bringing in a new player. So Ake, who can play left-back or centre-back or even in midfield, was brought back from Bournemouth.

Conte wanted to integrate him into the first-team group, and he gave Ake a rare Chelsea start in the FA Cup against Brentford on Saturday.



But Conte does not see Ake as an indispensable member of the first team, which is why Chelsea have not rejected the £18m bid out of hand.

They have left the decision up to the player. If Ake wants to return to Bournemouth then he can.