Chelsea and Manchester City are both ready to test Leonardo Bonucci's relationship with Juventus this summer by bidding for the centre-back regarded by many to be the world's best.

The 29-year-old defender was the subject of interest from both clubs last summer but had no desire to leave Turin, with the team that had come so close to winning the Champions League in 2015 having made a pact to stay together to try and overcome that final hurdle. It is why Paul Pogba's departure so upset Gianluigi Buffon, but even after the Frenchman moved to Manchester, Bonucci rejected further attempts to lure him away from the Old Lady.

Fast-forward six months, however, and his future in Turin has been plunged into serious doubt after a robust argument with coach Massimiliano Allegri - who was overheard screaming "shut up, dickhead. F**k off" at the defender - during and after Juventus' win over Palermo.

It is far from the first time a player has fallen out with Allegri but the former AC Milan coach has taken an especially hard line with the 29-year-old for questioning his authority and is expected to leave him in the stands for Wednesday night's Champions League clash at Porto.

Chelsea, who had already made Bonucci their top target for the summer, have been encouraged by the latest developments and club owner Roman Abramovich is willing to sanction a world-record transfer fee for the defender in order to secure his new coach, who looks set to win him a Premier League title during his first campaign on English soil, his priority signing. Conte, of course, knows Bonucci well from his time as coach of Juventus and then Italy.

Manchester City, who attempted to completely overhaul the heart of their defence with deals for Aymeric Laporte and John Stones last summer, only for an agreement with the Frenchman to fall flat, pursued Bonucci and will do so again in the coming months.

Those around Juventus insist the club is in "win-now mode", as evidenced by the signing of ageing-but-effective pair Dani Alves and Gonzalo Higuain in the summer. They have no desire to part with Bonucci as things stand.

But should they win the Champions League or - as is becoming evermore likely - decide to re-boot in the off-season, with reports in Italy suggesting they have contacted Diego Simeone over replacing the increasingly distant Allegri, then Bonucci's camp believe they will be able to leave the club in an amicable manner.