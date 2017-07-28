  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Chelsea make late attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on loan

The youngster struggled last season and looks set for a loan move away from Bayern

Click to follow
The Independent Sport
sanches.jpg
Renato Sanches made just six starts for Bayern last season Getty

Chelsea have made a late attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on loan, according to reports.

The 19-year-old Portuguese starlet had appeared destined for a move to AC Milan but Chelsea have now made an inquiry, with The Telegraph reporting that Antonio Conte met with Carlo Ancelotti to discuss a move after the two clubs played a friendly match on Tuesday night.

Sanches made a name for himself at Benfica and with Portugal at Euro 2016, but has struggled since moving to Bayern in a deal totaling €80m.

How Chelsea could line up next season

How Chelsea could line up next season

  • 1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois

    Getty

  • 2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger

    Getty

  • 3/11 CB: David Luiz

    Getty

  • 4/11 CB: Gary Cahill

    Getty

  • 5/11 RWB: Victor Moses

    Getty

  • 6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso

    Getty

  • 7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante

    Getty

  • 8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko

    Getty

  • 9/11 RW: Pedro

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/11 LW: Eden Hazard

    Getty

  • 11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata

    Getty

He appeared just 17 times in the league last season, with Ancelotti happy for him to leave on loan for at least a season.

Chelsea have already brought in Antonio Rüdiger, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Álvaro Morata this summer for a combined £127m, but Conte is determined to spend more.

Brighton & Hove Albion CEO: Premier League transfer spending is 'unsustainable'

“With the club we speak every day about the way to strengthen this team and the squad,” said Conte, talking in Singapore.

“The club knows very well which is my idea and where are the positions to strengthen and if this is possible, it is ok. If not, we continue this way.”

Comments