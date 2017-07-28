Chelsea have made a late attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on loan, according to reports.

The 19-year-old Portuguese starlet had appeared destined for a move to AC Milan but Chelsea have now made an inquiry, with The Telegraph reporting that Antonio Conte met with Carlo Ancelotti to discuss a move after the two clubs played a friendly match on Tuesday night.

Sanches made a name for himself at Benfica and with Portugal at Euro 2016, but has struggled since moving to Bayern in a deal totaling €80m.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger Getty

3/11 CB: David Luiz Getty

4/11 CB: Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 RWB: Victor Moses Getty

6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 RW: Pedro AFP/Getty Images

10/11 LW: Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata Getty

He appeared just 17 times in the league last season, with Ancelotti happy for him to leave on loan for at least a season.

Chelsea have already brought in Antonio Rüdiger, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Álvaro Morata this summer for a combined £127m, but Conte is determined to spend more.

Brighton & Hove Albion CEO: Premier League transfer spending is 'unsustainable'

“With the club we speak every day about the way to strengthen this team and the squad,” said Conte, talking in Singapore.

“The club knows very well which is my idea and where are the positions to strengthen and if this is possible, it is ok. If not, we continue this way.”