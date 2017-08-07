Chelsea have unequivocally been told there is “no chance” they will sign Alex Sandro from Juventus this summer by Massimiliano Allegri.

Antonio Conte has been trying to strengthen his squad all summer as the Blues add the extra demands of Champions League football and they were linked with a £60m move earlier in the window, which was rejected by the Serie A champions.

Marcos Alonso impressed in the left wing-back position last season but Conte wanted to bring in reinforcements in that area, having already strengthened his defence, midfield and attack with Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata.

Willy Caballero has also been drafted in on a free transfer from Manchester City but Sandro will not be following suit, with Allegri dismissing all possibility of him moving to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday at Wembley, Allegri said: “Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he will stay one.”

When further pressed on the transfer, the Italian added: “No chance.”