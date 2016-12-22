Chelsea have pulled out of the running to sign Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez, despite the Colombian being thought to favour a move to the Blues.

Rodriguez returned back to his home country for the La Liga winter break and was reportedly seeking to obtain a British visa in order to discuss a move with Premier League sides.

However, according to The Sun, Chelsea feel that the £60m Real Madrid are requesting for the 25-year-old is overvaluing the playmaker.

The fee would smash the Blues’ transfer record, which currently stands at the £50m they paid Liverpool for Fernando Torres in 2011.

Antonio Conte is also unwilling to spend that much money on a player who would not necessarily fit in with his hard-working 3-4-3 formation which has led Chelsea to top of the Premier League table.

One of Conte’s signings who has impressed this season is David Luiz, but German sports daily Bild say that he was only brought in because Hoffenheim centre-back Nicklas Sule turned them down.

Sule reportedly turned them down because he wanted to continue improving at the Bundesliga club.

Bild also say he has now agreed a £21m deal to join German champions Bayern Munich at the end of the season, despite manager Julian Nagelsmann admitting he was unconcerned with the prospect of losing the 21-year-old.