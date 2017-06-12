Diego Costa has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Atletico Madrid as he plots his future away from Chelsea.

Antonio Conte has told Costa he is no longer in his plans despite being a key figure as the Blues swept all before them to win the Premier League title.

Former club Atletico are Costa's favoured next club but their transfer ban for the illegal signing of underage players complicates matters somewhat with any signing made this summer unable to be registered to play until January.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 Virgil van Dijk Getty

3/11 David Luiz Getty

4/11 Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 Victor Moses Getty

6/11 Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 Riyad Mahrez Getty

10/11 Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 Romelu Lukaku Getty

But Costa appears undeterred and seems open to moving elsewhere for six months to facilitate a switch back to Spain.

"I have a contract of two years with Chelsea, they have to decide. If they sell me, I will look for the best choice," he said.

"Atletico is among them, it would not mean not playing, they can loan me out to some team in Spain, Brazil or wherever, but I have to play.

"Everyone knows that I have a lot of affection for them. Of course I rule out China, I have to think about the World Cup. Atletico is a club that I have a lot of affection for, independently of whether I go there or not, I will continue to love them."