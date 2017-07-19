Chelsea have jetted off for the Far East for their pre-season without Nemanja Matic and Diego Costa as the pair look to secure moves away from the club.

Both, along with Kurt Zouma, have been left behind as the Blues set off for China on Wednesday with Matic and Costa the headline names missing.

Manchester United are leading the chase for Matic with Jose Mourinho keen on a reunion with his former defensive midfielder, although Juventus and Inter Milan are also keen.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger Getty

3/11 CB: David Luiz Getty

4/11 CB: Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 RWB: Victor Moses Getty

6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 RW: Pedro AFP/Getty Images

10/11 LW: Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata Getty

Costa meanwhile looks destined for a return to Atletico Madrid although the Rojiblancos' transfer ban complicates matters somewhat. Zouma is set to be loaned to Stoke for the season.

Eden Hazard has also remained in London to work on his fitness and will be joined by £40m new boy Tiemoue Bakayoko while fellow new signing Antonio Rudiger has been handed extended leave following his move from Roma.

Antonio Conte joins his squad after signing a new two-year deal with the club that includes significantly improved terms and sees him quash talk of an exit this summer.

"I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea," he told the club's official website. "We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top.

"The Chelsea fans have given me so much support since I arrived here one year ago and it is important we continue to succeed together."

The Premier League champions face Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan before facing the Gunners again in the Community Shield before beginning their title defence against Burnley on August 12.

Full squad:

Thibaut Courtois, Willy Caballero, Eduardo, Marcin Bulka, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen, Tomas Kalas, Jake Clarke-Salter, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso, Kenedy, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Mario Pasalic, Lewis Baker, Kyle Scott, Pedro, Willian, Victor Moses, Charly Musonda, Jeremie Boga, Michy Batshuayi, Loic Remy