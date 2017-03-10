Eden Hazard will not entertain thoughts of a transfer to Real Madrid this summer after hitting his best form for Chelsea once again.

The Champions League holders have been eyeing the Belgian for a number of seasons with the hope of bringing him to the Bernabeu and thought Zinedine Zidane as manager, who Hazard grew up idolising, would be enough to persuade him to join.

Hazard still has more than three years left on his current Stamford Bridge contract but Madrid are desperate to add another marquee player to their side after a Fifa ban prevented them from signing players in January.

Chelsea's summer transfer targets 2016/17







11 show all Chelsea's summer transfer targets 2016/17



















1/11 Felipe Anderson Felipe Anderson could be the next Brazilian to make the move to Stamford Bridge after reports suggested that Lazio are prepared to sell the 23-year-old for the right price. Thanks to the winger’s agent Giuliano Bertuolucci, who has strong ties with the club, the Blues have now been linked with the player.

2/11 Joao Mario Reports have suggested that the Blues can sign Sporting Lisbon star Joao Mario but only if they fork out £50m for the midfielder. The Portuguese side are keen to fight off interest in the 25-year-old and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be prepared to meet such a high asking price.

3/11 Gabriel Barbosa Another forward on Chelsea’s books? The club are reportedly growing increasingly confident of completing a deal for the Santos teenager and given Chelsea’s Brazilian links (think Oscar, Willian and Kenedy), they might still stand a chance of landing the forward. According to the Daily Mirror, Gabriel has told the club he wants to join them this summer.

4/11 Alvaro Morata Chelsea joined a long list of clubs linked to Morata after the player was recently recalled to Real Madrid. But it seems the Blues face an uphill battle to sign the forward after Madrid declared they won’t be selling the Spaniard as initially thought. The Blues are believed to have already had a €60million offer for the 23-year-old rejected.

5/11 Leonardo Bonucci The Italian has been subject to interest from the Blues who, according to the Daily Mirror, are refusing to give up on the 29-year-old defender despite competition from Manchester City. The club’s pursuit will be boosted on account of their Italian connection. Antonio Conte, the club’s new manager, took charge of Bonucci during their time together at Juventus, as well as during this summer’s European Championships.

6/11 Kalidou Koulibaly Koulibaly is another centre-back in Chelsea’s sights. They have already tabled a £34m bid, if the reports are to be believed, with £2.5m following in add-ons. The 25-year-old Napoli defender was the subject of an initial £19m bid last month, which was turned down by the Serie A club, and now the Italians are demanding an outrageous £50m for the Senegalese as they look to hold onto him.

7/11 Romelu Lukaku After announcing that he wanted to play Champions League next season, Chelsea were one of the first Premier League sides to be linked with the Belgium striker. The club had supposedly asked about the striker’s availability but have been more recently put off by Everton’s £65m valuation. Is he really worth that much?

8/11 Radja Nainggolan Despite Roma’s insistence that that the 28-year-old is not for sale, the Blues are reportedly remaining defiant. Conte is looking to bolster his midfield options and is believed to be keen on the Belgium international. The club have already had three bids for the player rejected and could test Roma’s resilience with yet another bid.

9/11 Emanuele Giaccherini While Chelsea haven’t exactly expressed a strong interest in Giaccherini, the player recently said that it would be “a dream” to be reunited with Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge. The Italian, who is currently on loan at Bologna, played under Conte during Euro 2016 but it’s unlikely he’ll be following his fellow countryman to west London.

10/11 James Rodriguez The rumours surrounding Rodriguez have gone quiet in recent weeks but that’s not to say there won't be another sudden surge in Chelsea interest. The Colombian star has struggled to assert himself at the Bernabeu and reports suggest the Blues were interested in taking James off Real's hands for a fee in the £53m region.

11/11 Andre Gomes Conte’s second Portugal target. Like Mario, Gomes impressed at this year’s Championships and looks set to move on from Valencia after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League. But Juventus and Real Madrid have been leading the chase for the 22-year-old while the Blues recently had a £40m bid for the player rejected.

The La Liga giants were given hope earlier in the season when Hazard admitted he would only ever consider a move away from the Blues on the back of winning another Premier League title – which they are on course to seal before May.

He said: “If I ever leave, it’ll be after winning a championship. You need to go out on a high so that people remember you for the right reasons.”

Chelsea are 10 points clear at the summit and know that 24 points from their final 11 league games will see them lift a fifth Premier League title.

However, according to the Evening Standard, even if Chelsea do lift the title, Hazard will not consider a move away from the club as his family are settled in London.

He is also keen to carry on playing under Antonio Conte, having thrived in his more attacking role in the 3-4-3 formation which allows him to roam freely.