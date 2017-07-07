Chelsea will turn to Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata or Torino’s Andrea Belotti to try and satisfy a “livid” Antonio Conte, although sources say the club still haven’t completely given up hope on signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, despite the Belgian striker’s anticipated move to Manchester United.

In what has already been a frustrating summer window for the Premier League champions that has so far seen them solely bring in Willy Caballero as back-up goalkeeper, a lot of work had been put into the prospective return of Lukaku to replace the outgoing Diego Costa up front, only for a protracted stall in the purchase to see his agent Mino Raiola turn to Manchester United and let them know a deal could be on.

Conte’s desire to sign the 24-year-old had been so great that he had actually dropped his interest in long-term target Morata a few months ago, but Chelsea could now be forced to go back in for the Spanish international - who had himself been expecting to join United - if Lukaku does end up at Old Trafford.

Chelsea summer transfer targets







Chelsea summer transfer targets

















1/10 1. Alvaro Morata, Juventus Chelsea are reported to have already agreed a deal with the Spaniard, who has scored 15 league goals compared to the 9 of Karim Benzema despite playing 3 less games, but is often sidelined by the Frenchman, contributing to Morata’s openness to a move this summer. €70m is the rumoured fee for the 24 year-old, which could happen if Chelsea fetch the £75-80 million it is thought Tianjin Quanjian will pay for Diego Costa. Getty

2/10 2. Franck Kessie, Atalanta The first of many Serie A players on the list is Atalanta’s Franck Kessie, who scored six goals in 32 in the league from central midfield. The 20-year-old is subject of an offer from Roma, but it is thought that Conte sees the energetic Ivorian as a good option for the coming season and could intervene if the player decides to leave. A sum of just over £20m is expected to be enough to secure Kessie’s signature.

3/10 3. Antonio Rudiger, AS Roma The German centre back is one of two Roma players in contention this summer. At 24, Rudiger has been capped 12 times by the World Champions and has been a standout figure at the back for his club. He is quick for a centre half, comfortable on the ball and is relatively versatile having played all across Roma’s back line during his time at the club. His price has been touted as £70m combined with the second Roma player on this list.

4/10 4. Radja Nainggolan, AS Roma Fiery midfielder Nainggolan was the target of a Chelsea bid last summer, and it is thought that Conte could prise him away from Italy this time around, as part of a double swoop with Antonio Rudiger at £70m. He is a player the former Juventus manager knows very well, and would fit perfectly into Chelsea’s side with his combative style. While Roma will be desperate to avoid letting two key players go in one hit, it may be difficult to turn down the right offer.

5/10 5. Alex Sandro, Juventus Sandro is emerging as one of Europe’s finest left backs and the Juventus man will be high on Conte’s list of targets. He is far more mobile than Marcos Alonso and would unlikely find it difficult adapting to Conte’s methods, which are largely similar to that of current Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri. The player is also being tracked by Manchester City, and could cost upwards of £40m.

6/10 6. David Stockdale, Brighton Asmir Begovic is likely to leave Stamford Bridge in search of regular first-team football, and David Stockdale is an option for Chelsea. The 31 year-old keeper is out of contract this summer and helped his current club secure promotion to the Premier League this season. However, his error in the final game gifted Aston Villa an equaliser and Newcastle top spot in the Championship, and Stockdale later posted on twitter that he was ‘gutted to go out like that’ and thanked Brighton’s fans and staff, adding fuel to the fire over the exit rumours.

7/10 7. Ben Gibson, Middlesbrough Gibson’s stellar performances have been widely recognised over the course of this season and the 24-year-old centre back has worked his way into the England set-up. He is in a similar mould to the departing Terry and Conte is supposedly a big admirer of the £30m rated Middlesbrough man.

8/10 8. Romelu Lukaku, Everton Ex-Chelsea frontman Lukaku is expected to finally leave Everton this summer, and was recently spotted with the West London club’s technical director Michael Emenalo after Everton’s loss at Stamford Bridge in April. Despite this, Manchester United are thought to be in the driving seat for his signature amid concerns from the player over whether he would fit into Conte’s strict system. A £74m transfer is possible, but could be scuppered by Mourinho’s interest.

9/10 9. Andrea Belotti, Torino Another forward linked to Chelsea is Andrea Belotti, who at 23 has his best years ahead of him. The €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, which was negotiated into his contract by club president Urbano Cairo, makes a move seem increasingly unlikely; nonetheless, the Italian is at the very least on Chelsea’s radar this summer.

10/10 10. Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is thought to be seeking a move away from the Emirates this season after the Gunners’ disappointing campaign. He has stalled over signing a new contract, and with his current deal expiring next summer, Chelsea’s London rivals are at serious risk of losing their star man. While Wenger has insisted Arsenal no longer have to sell their best players, it could become a difficult situation if Sanchez wishes to stay in the capital and tries to force a move to Chelsea. Considering his contract situation, £55m could be enough to acquire the Chilean, with Bayern Munich apparently ready to offer exactly that at the start of the window.

Senior Chelsea sources are adamant that the Belgian’s first choice is Stamford Bridge but, with that deal having reached a complete impasse, it now looks locked in that he will go to United.

For their part, Everton’s negotiations with Old Trafford have gone much smoother due to the expected return of Wayne Rooney to Goodison Park, but that will not temper Conte’s great frustration given that he had already become agitated about the slow pace of the champions’ transfer movements.

One positive is that he does greatly rate Morata, who also deeply admires Conte as a manager. The Italian hugely impressed Morata and his family when giving him the hard sell to go to Juventus in 2014, just before Conte left for his national team, in a move that was coincidentally to do with frustration over the Serie A club’s transfer business.

That signing could go much smoother due to the fact Real also want to sell to bring in Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, although they will not budge on their €90m asking price.

Given the paucity of available high-quality options, Chelsea have also been looking into another previous United target in Belotti, but Torino are similarly unwilling to move from a buy-out price of €100m. That was one issue that put the Red Devils off a deal due to how they usually structure purchases, despite Jose Mourinho’s admiration for the player.

How Chelsea could line up next season







How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 Virgil van Dijk Getty

3/11 David Luiz Getty

4/11 Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 Victor Moses Getty

6/11 Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 Riyad Mahrez Getty

10/11 Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 Alvaro Morata Morata has been left in a spot of limbo after the Lukaku revelations Getty

A tense situation at Chelsea is only heightened by the fact they need a replacement for Costa, whose future at the club was made almost impossible by his decision to publicly reveal a text from Conte stating that he was no longer needed. While it is fully expected that he will join former club Atletico Madrid and sit out as they serve a ban on registering new players until January, Chelsea will still insist he return to club duty until any deal is actually done.

The champions are also aiming to bring in Roma’s Antonio Rudiger and Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko over the next week, although only adding to Conte’s frustration is the fact that the latter had been expected to join Stamford Bridge as long ago as a month ago.