  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Tammy Abraham in the dark over Chelsea future as free-scoring Bristol City loan comes to an end

tammy-abraham.jpg
Tammy Abraham's future is up in the air Getty

Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham is unsure of where he will be playing next season.

The 19-year-old's loan at Bristol City ends on Sunday bringing to a close a stunning season where England Under-21 international Abraham scoring 26 goals as the Robins beat the drop.

Such form has seen him linked with a move away again next term but the man himself remains firmly in the dark.

"There's nothing yet," he said when asked about whether or not there is a new contract at Stamford Bridge in the offing. "I'm not too sure but hopefully there will be. I've heard a few bits, this and that, but I'm not too sure what I'm doing yet and I haven't spoken to Chelsea about next season.

"I'm focused here before I end up shooting off back to Chelsea. Bristol is always going to be in my heart now but I'm not too sure what I'm doing.

"Bristol would be interested in taking me again but it's a situation if Chelsea want me to come back or want me to go somewhere else to develop in a different way. It would be nice to come back to Bristol in the future."

Abraham has two years left on his current Chelsea contract and Brighton, Leicester and Everton have been linked with a loan move next season.

And the striker, who scored twice on his Three Lions debut against Bosnia in October, would be open to another temporary switch after benefiting from his spell at Ashton Gate.

"Loans are a different experience for everyone but the mentality you have to have is not to feel relaxed. You have to have a mindset that you're going to try harder and work harder than anyone," he added.

PA

Comments