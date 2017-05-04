Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham is unsure of where he will be playing next season.

The 19-year-old's loan at Bristol City ends on Sunday bringing to a close a stunning season where England Under-21 international Abraham scoring 26 goals as the Robins beat the drop.

Such form has seen him linked with a move away again next term but the man himself remains firmly in the dark.

Chelsea's 35 players out on loan







35 show all Chelsea's 35 players out on loan



































































1/35 Tammy Abraham on loan to Bristol City until 30 June 2017 Getty

2/35 Mukhtar Ali on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

3/35 Christian Atsu on loan to Newcastle United until 30 June 2017 Getty

4/35 Victorien Angban on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017 Getty

5/35 Baba Rahman on loan to Schalke 04 until 30 June 2017 Getty

6/35 Lewis Baker on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

7/35 Nathan Baxter on loan to Solihull Moors until 14 May 2017 Getty

8/35 Jamal Blackman on loan to Wycombe Wanderers until 30 June 2017 Getty

9/35 Jeremie Boga on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017 Getty

10/35 Isaiah Brown on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

11/35 Andreas Christensen on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach until 30 June 2017 Getty

12/35 Jake Clarke-Salter on loan to Bristol Rovers until 30 June 2017 Getty

13/35 Charlie Colkett on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

14/35 Juan Cuadrado on loan to Juventus until 30 June 2019 Getty

15/35 Cristian Cuevas on loan to Sint-Truiden until 30 June 2017 Getty

16/35 Fakaty Dabo on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

17/35 Jay Dasilva on loan to Charlton Athletic until 30 June 2017 Getty

18/35 Matej Delac on loan to Mouscron-Péruwelz until 30 June 2017 Getty

19/35 Islam Feruz on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

20/35 Michael Hector on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 30 June 2017 Getty

21/35 Tomas Kalas on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017 Getty

22/35 Alex Kiwomya on loan to Crewe Alexandra until 30 June 2017 Getty

23/35 Matt Miazga on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

24/35 Nathan on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

25/35 Kenneth Omeruo on loan to Alanyaspor until 30 June 2017 Getty

26/35 Kasey Palmer on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

27/35 Danilo Pantic on loan to Excelsior until 30 June 2017 Getty

28/35 Mario Pasalic on loan to Milan until 30 June 2017 Getty

29/35 Lucas Piazon on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017 Getty

30/35 Loic Remy on loan to Crystal Palace until 30 June 2017 Getty

31/35 Jhoao Rodriguez on loan to Cortuluá until 30 June 2017 Getty

32/35 Fikayo Tomori on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion until 30 June 2017 Getty

33/35 Bertrand Traore on loan to Ajax until 30 June 2017 Getty

34/35 Marco van Ginkel on loan to PSV until 30 June 2017 Getty

35/35 Wallace on loan to Grêmio until 30 June 2017 Getty

"There's nothing yet," he said when asked about whether or not there is a new contract at Stamford Bridge in the offing. "I'm not too sure but hopefully there will be. I've heard a few bits, this and that, but I'm not too sure what I'm doing yet and I haven't spoken to Chelsea about next season.

"I'm focused here before I end up shooting off back to Chelsea. Bristol is always going to be in my heart now but I'm not too sure what I'm doing.

"Bristol would be interested in taking me again but it's a situation if Chelsea want me to come back or want me to go somewhere else to develop in a different way. It would be nice to come back to Bristol in the future."

Abraham has two years left on his current Chelsea contract and Brighton, Leicester and Everton have been linked with a loan move next season.

And the striker, who scored twice on his Three Lions debut against Bosnia in October, would be open to another temporary switch after benefiting from his spell at Ashton Gate.

"Loans are a different experience for everyone but the mentality you have to have is not to feel relaxed. You have to have a mindset that you're going to try harder and work harder than anyone," he added.

