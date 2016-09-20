Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois has revealed his desire to return to Spain should he leave the Premier League side, and hinted that he may not sign a new contract with the Blues if a move to La Liga materialises.

Courtois spent three consecutive seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid before he replaced Petr Cech as Chelsea’s No 1 goalkeeper in 2015/16, but the 24-year-old hasn’t been at his best form in recent months and conceded twice in Friday’s 2-1 defeat by Liverpool as Chelsea suffered their first loss under Antonio Conte.

Atletico have retained an interest in Courtois given his impressive form while in Madrid, with the Belgium international helping Diego Simeone’s side to a first La Liga title since 1996 as well as appearing in the 2013/14 Champions League final, and he has confirmed his desire to return to Madrid at some point in his career.

“I feel half Spanish”, Courtois told Spanish newspaper Marca. “When I said goodbye I had a bad time. I had cold blood, it was not easy. I cried.

“Atletico is a family club. I still feel their love.”

Asked if he wants to return to the club he spent three years with, Courtois said: “Yes, but not only because of the club, but how Madrid is and the whole country.

Chelsea vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 out of 10 Could have done better with Lovren’s goal, helpless for Henderson’s. Has conceded from a high percentage of shots on target this season. Questions may soon be asked.

2/22 Branislav Ivanovic - 4 out of 10 Possibly lucky to have kept his place, this showing did little to silence the doubters. New signing Marcos Alonso may soon get a chance to impress.

3/22 Gary Cahill - 5 out of 10 It was his poor clearance that Henderson latched onto for the stunning second goal. Underwhelmed again after last weekend’s tough afternoon in Swansea.

4/22 David Luiz - 6 out of 10 It was his poor clearance that Henderson latched onto for the stunning second goal. Underwhelmed again after last weekend’s tough afternoon in Swansea.

5/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 5 out of 10 It was his poor clearance that Henderson latched onto for the stunning second goal. Underwhelmed again after last weekend’s tough afternoon in Swansea.

6/22 N'Golo Kante - 7 out of 10 Was his usual, busy self in front of the back four and helped stop Liverpool from creating any major, clear cut chances from open play.

7/22 Nemanja Matic - 7 out of 10 Excellent for Costa’s goal, showing good feet in the box to evade Liverpool legs and set the striker up.

8/22 Willian - 6 out of 10 His direct running had the visitors on the back foot at times in the first half, but his influence on the game slowly waned.

9/22 Oscar - 5 out of 10 Still acclimatising to this central midfield role in a 4-3-3, the Brazilian could have probed Liverpool’s lightweight centre a bit better.

10/22 Eden Hazard - 5 out of 10 A night when you were left wanting a lot more from Chelsea’s best player. Failed to recreate the magic he showed at Anfield in May.

11/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 He eventually came through with a simple finish to bring his team back into the contest, but by and large, the striker’s form deserted him.

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Several nervy moments, but stood firm when called upon. Karius waits in the wings, but this display bought him a stay of execution.

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10 A typically solid display from the right-back, who attacked with vigour before his side took a two-goal lead.

14/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10 Another impressive showing from the new acquisition. His passing out the back means Mamadou Sakho’s excellent distribution is not being missed.

15/22 Dejan Lovren - 8 out of 10 Shined like his black eye in the middle of Liverpool’s backline. Got a goal, of course, but also put in an excellent, dominant defensive display.

16/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10 Quietly acclimatising to the new left-back role, he is proving he’s not the weak link that opposition expect he will be.

17/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10 Not as sparkling as in recent weeks, but can be relied upon to put a shift in and support his front three.

18/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10 He gets points for his stunning strike, of course, but this should also be commended for his discipline as the most defensive of Liverpool’s midfield three. Doesn’t look totally comfortable there still, but stepped up to the mark here.

19/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 out of 10 Yet to really convince in a Liverpool shirt, seems hampered by playing a slightly deeper role. Even so, like Lallana, offered good support to the attacking unit.

20/22 Sadio Mane - 7 out of 10 His pace is like having an extra man on the field that the opposition’s defence always has to account for. Didn’t use it to devastating effect tonight, but still frustrated Chelsea’s backline.

21/22 Daniel Sturridge - 6 out of 10 Bright in patches but will disappointed to have come off relatively early. No Premier League goal yet, while his team-mates in that front line have two each.

22/22 Philippe Coutinho - 6 out of 10 A slightly muted display, but wasn’t simply firing high and wide at every opportunity this time, thankfully. That’s a bonus, as his tendency to shoot often busts Liverpool’s momentum.

“From the first minute I fell in love with Spain for its people, lifestyle, food… I still maintain eating dinner and then an afternoon nap, most of the television I see is Spanish… I am half Spanish.”

Courtois is currently contracted to Chelsea for another two seasons, and will enter the final year of his deal at the end next season’s campaign. The Blues are highly likely to open contract negotiations within the next year, but Courtois suggested that the decision remains with him and that he will choose whether to extend his stay with the Blues – having joined from Belgian side Genk in 2011 – or push for a move back to Spain.

Should Chelsea refuse, the 24-year-old could look to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.

“I have a contract at Chelsea for three seasons,” Courtois added. “In 2018, when I enter the final year of the contract, we will assess whether to renew or leave.”



One influential factor could be the future of Simeone, with the manager negotiating a shortened contract with Atletico that will expire at the end of next season rather than the 2019/20 season as was expected.