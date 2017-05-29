Chelsea’s first season under Antonio Conte has proven to be a roaring success, with the Blues claiming their sixth top-flight title and coming close to securing the Double.

As attention now turns to the coming transfer window, the Italian has already admitted that Chelsea will be active in the summer to ensure his side can cope with the rigours of Champions League football, citing Tottenham’s struggles in Europe as evidence of what could happen if they are ill prepared.

Aside from the issue of squad depth, there are also potential departures to consider. Atletico Madrid are interested in re-signing their old forward while backup striker Michy Batshuayi has also been linked with a move away from the Bridge. Brazilian winger Willian is also thought to be nearing an exit after failing to assert in the manager’s system. John Terry, of course, will also be leaving the club.

Furthermore, there is the matter of Chelsea’s wing-backs. Despite the success enjoyed by both Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso in the position, it is thought that Conte could look for players to compete with them and provide cover in what is one of the most physically demanding positions on a football pitch. Questions over the futures of Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic in central midfield are also factors as the off-season approaches.

It is tempting to suggest that Chelsea have proven their quality over the course of this season, and that they will be less desperate to sign players. However, the ambitious Conte, coupled with Roman Abramovic, will be keen to consolidate the Blues' dominance by continuing to evolve.

With these things considered, see the gallery above for 10 players Chelsea could sign in the summer transfer window.