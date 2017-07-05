Watford in pole position to sign Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea

Watford are in pole position to sign Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea for £5m this month.

The 22-year-old midfielder is heading for the Stamford Bridge exit in pursuit of first-team football and Watford see him as the perfect young player to reinvigorate their ageing squad.

Chalobah still has one year left on the Chelsea contract he signed in 2013 but he is reluctant to sign a new one without assurances from Antonio Conte about playing time this season.

With Chelsea about to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, another defensive midfielder, Chalobah is unlikely to play much more next season than he did in the last one. Conte likes him and wants to keep him, but if Chalobah does not want to sign a new deal then he will be sold. £5m is likely to be enough for his signature.

Chalobah enjoyed the best season of his career playing for Gianfranco Zola’s Watford in the Championship in the 2012-13 season.

Now Watford want to bring him back as part of a summer of signing new young players.

After the arrival of Marco Silva as new manager, Watford have already spent £8m on Will Hughes from Derby County.

The 22-year-old midfielder played for England Under-21s alongside Chalobah this summer.