Tianjin Quanjian owner Shu Yuhui has claimed that his Chinese Super League club have secured pre-contract agreements over the transfer of three big European names.

The side have been linked to a number of players from Europe this past season and are said to have made formal approaches for Chelsea’s Diego Costa, Ligue 1 forwards Edinson Cavani and Radamel Falcao, Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic.

Although Yuhui refused to reveal which players have agreed deals, he confirmed that “two or three” transfers were now on the cards.

1/10 A number of global superstars have moved to the Chinese Super League this transfer window

2/10 Odion Ighalo Watford to Changchun Yatai, £20m Getty Images

3/10 Hernanes Juventus to Hebei China Fortune, £7m Getty Images

4/10 Carlos Tevez Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua, £40m VCG via Getty Images

5/10 Oscar Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG, £60m AFP/Getty Images

6/10 Ricardo Carvalho Monaco to Shanghai SIPG, Free Chelsea FC via Getty Images

7/10 Axel Witsel Zenit Saint Petersburg to Tianjin Quanjian, Free Getty Images

8/10 Alexandre Pato Villarreal CF to Tianjin Quanjian, £15.5m Getty

9/10 John Obi Mikel Chelsea to Tianjin TEDA, Free FIFA via Getty Images

10/10 Cheick Tiote Newcastle United to Beijing BG (second tier), £5m Newcastle Utd via Getty Images

“It's safe to say we did make contact with all of those players, some of whom are still in talk with us," the billionaire owner told Tianjin Daily. “The only thing I can reveal right now is that we have agreed terms with two or three stars.

"The players have no problem with the deals and their clubs are also willing to let them leave.

“The only issue that remains unresolved is reaching agreements with their respective clubs over the transfer fees.”

Carlos Tevez, Oscar, Paulinho and Demba Ba are a handful of European players to have moved to China, with the appeal of the CSL growing in recent years.

With big money comes big transfer fees, but Yuhui insists his club will not be taken advantage of in the summer transfer window.

“The player we buy should satisfy two requirements," he added. "First, he is suitable to the style of football we play; and second, he has the right attitude.

“However, if some [European] clubs are intent on taking advantage of us, we won’t allow ourselves to get ripped off. We won’t lose our mind.”