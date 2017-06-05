Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has spoken out on rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The Danish midfielder was superb for Spurs last season, notching up 15 assists and being named Tottenham’s Player of the Year for a second occasion since joining from Ajax in 2013.

His performances have led to him being linked with the Spanish giants, something the player himself admits he finds flattering.

“I still have a contract with Tottenham a few more years,” Eriksen is quoted as saying in Scandinavian publication Ekstra Bladet. “There are always rumours about footballers, but Barcelona are a great club and I don’t think there are many who say no to Barcelona.”

“In the future I see myself at the highest level. That’s what I dream about. It can be in about two to three years. It may be at another club or it could be Tottenham if we have come all the way up.”

Eriksen has been persistently linked with a move to Barcelona over the last few seasons, with his agent Martin Schoots commenting on a number of occasions that his client is wanted by some of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I never speak about specific clubs, but we know that very big clubs were after Christian since he was 14 years old,” Schoots said back in 2013.

“Christian is now happy to be at Spurs, but you never know what happens tomorrow.”

And a few months ago Schoots commented that Eriksen did not let talk of his future concern him, although he was aware of interest from other clubs.

“I prefer not to comment on what the newspapers write about the future. The only thing Christian wants to do is focus on playing his matches,” he said.

“We let the rumours be rumoured, even now, when Christian’s merits as a player who sets up a goal are better than anyone else, and now he scores also very important goals.”

Eriksen's former manager Frank de Boer, whom he played under while at Ajax, believes the midfielder has everything you need to make it to the very top.

“I think he can have a wonderful career. First Ajax, then Tottenham and then the highest level," he said.

“I think he’s ready for a step higher. He has all that a Barcelona player must have. He has an overview, he has a working ethic, and he kicks well with both legs.”