Crystal Palace are closing in on the £13m signing of Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic from Olympiacos.

Sam Allardyce is desperate to strengthen his midfield, which has been short ever since Mile Jedinak was sold to Aston Villa, and is interested in Yann M’Vila from Rubin Kazan.

But Milivojevic has emerged ahead of M'Vila this week as a more likely signing before the end of the window. Palace are locked in negotiations with Olympiacos to complete a deal but the basics are in place and the fee will be just under £13m (€15m). The sticking point between the two clubs is the percentage of any future sale that Olympiacos are entitled to, with the Greek club pushing for 20 per cent.

Luka Milivojevic in Champions League action against Juventus ( Getty )

Allardyce turned his attention to Milivojevic after becoming frustrated in his pursuit of M’Vila, who spent last season playing for Allardyce on loan to Sunderland from his Russian club side.

The Eagles boss admitted earlier this month that he was frustrated by the fees being demanded by selling clubs and that he was struggling to get new faces in.

However, he signed Leicester wideman Jeffrey Schlupp last week for a deal that could reach £12million and retains an interest in Patrick van Aanholt, another ex-Sunderland player, and Carl Jenkinson of Arsenal.