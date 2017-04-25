Eden Hazard admits there is "no sign" of a new deal at Chelsea amid increased speculation he could leave for Real Madrid this summer.

The Belgian has been in irresistible form to propel the Blues four points clear at the top of the Premier League ahead of a midweek round of fixtures that sees them host Southampton 24 hours before nearest rivals Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace.

Such form has seen Hazard attract admiring glances from across Europe most notably from the Spanish giants where head coach Zinedine Zidane is known to be a huge fan.

But while admitting his future remains up in the air the 26-year-old is instead choosing to focus his attentions on matters on the pitch with lots still to play for.

"There is no sign of a new contract for the moment. I am focused on the last month, and we will talk later," he told Sky Sports.

"It's not in my mind now. I have two or three years left. I just want to finish the season well and we will see afterwards."

Hazard produced another starring performance at the weekend to help Chelsea reach the FA Cup final, the 26-year-old climbing off the bench to help Antonio Conte's men record a 4-2 semi-final win over Tottenham.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said after the match that he believed Hazard was second in ability only to Barcelona's Lionel Messi and can improve if he is more "selfish" and shows a greater "killer instinct".

Hazard admits he trying to be more selfish - when the situation fits.

Hazard was superb at Wembley as Chelsea beat Tottenham to keep their double hopes alive (Getty)



He said: "He's not the only one to say that to me, a lot of people say to me you need to be more selfish, but when I'm on the pitch sometimes I prefer to pass the ball.

"If I can go alone, I will go alone. If I pass it's because in my mind the pass is better than going alone.

"I try game after game to be more selfish. I know it's good for me to score more goals if I want to reach the level of Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo. I am working on it."