RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg has questioned speculation linking him with a move away and suggested that he expects to stay with the Bundesliga runners-up for at least another season.

Speaking to Kicker, Forsberg responded with incredulity when asked about speculation linking him with moves to some of European football’s top clubs, including AC Milan and Manchester United.

The 25-year-old had previously described Milan specifically as a “fantastic” club and an “interesting project”, while reports in Italy earlier this week linked Forsberg with Old Trafford.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Addressing his comments about Milan, Forsberg said: “I only answered a journalist's question. I would have given the same answer for Bayern Munich.

“Milan is one of the biggest clubs in the world, along with Real [Madrid], Barcelona or Manchester United.”

When asked whether his remarks had upset his current employers, Forsberg responded: “Why should it? What bad things did I say about Leipzig? Nothing.

Premier League transfer round-up: Chelsea sign Real Madrid striker

“I have always spoken positively about RB. I don't understand the fuss. Everything is fine. I'm totally motivated and focused and ideally want to play an even better season with RB than the last one.”

Forsberg is one of several Leipzig players to have attracted interest from top clubs around Europe this summer, yet the club have so far held onto their prize assets.

Liverpool have been frustrated by Die Bullen’s unwillingness to listen to offers for midfielder Naby Keita, while promising 21-year-old striker Timo Werner looks all but certain to remain in Saxony.