Swansea captain Leon Britton believes £50m-rated Gylfi Sigurdsson will join Everton this summer amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

After an impressive season at the Liberty Stadium in which he scored nine goals for the Welsh outfit, the Icelandic midfielder has subsequently been linked to Everton, Tottenham and Leicester.

Sigurdsson is largely to expected to leave Swansea this summer, after three years at the club, and skipper Britton has said the 27-year-old will end up at Goodison Park next season.

“His stats last year in terms of assists and goals, you'd think he'd be playing for one of the clubs in the top half of the table,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He's a big influence in the top end of the pitch for us, but unfortunately the club we're at, Swansea, when the bigger teams come calling it is hard to keep him.

“The club have stood firm. By all accounts they've said they want £50m. I don't know if it's going to get done. I think Everton have maybe offered £40-45m so I think there'll be some movement now and Gylfi will go.”

Sigurdsson played a crucial role in Swansea’s fight for survival last season, and Britton has admitted that it is crucial the club find a suitable replacement to lead the side’s midfield in the 2017/18 campaign.

Everton have already made a bid of £40m for the Icelandic international ( Getty )

“If he does go, it's vitally important that we replace him with the same quality, as much as we can,” he said.

Britton remains hopeful, though, that Swansea could still hold on to their prized possession.

“You never know, things can change overnight so you live in hope that he will stay.

“But Everton have bid a lot of money before and you'd think they're not too far away from it.”