Everton signed Sandro Ramirez on Monday and followed that up with a club-record deal for Burnley defender Michael Keane.

The central defender cost as much as £30m, including bonuses, as the Goodison Park club continue their rebuild under Ronald Koeman.

Koeman has been desperate to improve the quality of his squad at every position and Keane's signing is a statement of intent, with the former Manchester United defender a target for a number of Champions League clubs.

Indeed, the player was bowled over by the prospect of a return to United but was not guaranteed game time and ultimately was swayed by Everton's firmer pursuit and promise of first-team football.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be at Everton, a fantastic football club with passionate fans and a great tradition and I can’t wait to come into training tomorrow to meet all the lads,” Keane said.

“First and foremost, the manager was a big factor in me coming to the Club. He played in my position when he was a world-class player for a great Barcelona side and a great Dutch side and the style of football he likes to play will suit me, I believe.

“I watched a lot of Everton last season and I believe I really suit how the team likes to play. I feel like this is a great place to come and continue my development as a player.

The Toffees have been the most active Premier League team so far in this summer's transfer window, with Jordan Pickford signing for £30m and Davy Klaassen joining from Ajax for a little less.

Sandro's £5.1m transfer and Keane's arrival will push Everton's outgoings to nearly £100m already this summer.

🔵 | We’ve signed Michael Keane on a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to a Club-record £30m



👉🏻 https://t.co/qifa0F6gCU pic.twitter.com/jkbyIhz145 — Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2017

Romelu Lukaku is still expected to leave the club, with Chelsea strong favourites to capture his signature.

Ross Barkley is allowed to go too, but there is less interest in him and his primary suitors, Tottenham, have shown no interest in meeting Everton's current asking price for the young England midfielder.